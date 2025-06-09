MCX rises 4% after Sebi approves to launch electricity futures; IEX up 4%

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price gained 3.6 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹7,694 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price also gained 4.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹211.1 per cent.

In the past one year, MCX shares have given multi-bagger returns of 103 per cent and IEX shares have gained 22 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.

Sebi approves MCX's Electricity Derivatives Contracts

The rally in both stocks came after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted approval to MCX for the launch of Electricity Derivatives Contracts.

"The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch Electricity Derivatives, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s Energy trading landscape," the company's filing read. The Electricity Derivatives Contracts to be introduced by MCX will enable generators, distribution companies, and large consumers to hedge against price volatility and manage price risks more effectively, by enhancing efficiency in the power market. What does MCX launching Electricity Derivatives Contracts mean for IEX? Until now, IEX has dominated India’s short-term electricity market, primarily handling physical power trading. MCX’s entry into electricity derivatives introduces a new financial market for electricity, allowing participants to trade futures contracts based on electricity prices. However, IEX focuses on physical delivery of electricity (for utilities, discoms, industries). While, MCX will offer derivatives that are financial instruments (suited for price risk management, not delivery). ALSO READ | Muthoot Finance rallies 10% in 2 days, mcap crosses ₹1 trillion; here's why