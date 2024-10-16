Rallis India Q2 impact: Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited, were in demand on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as the scrip skyrocketed 15.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 370 per share.

The uptick in Rallis India share price came after the company announced a healthy set of September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results on Tuesday, October 15.

Rallis India’s profit jumped 19.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 98 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 82 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 928 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 832 crore in Q2FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, jumped 24.8 per cent annually to Rs 166 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 133 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 190 basis points to 17.9 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 16 per cent in the September quarter of FY24.

Gyanendra Shukla, managing director and CEO of Rallis India, attributed this performance to robust domestic demand, bolstered by favourable monsoon conditions and improved commodity prices. While the international market is experiencing a recovery in volume, pricing remains under pressure.

Segment-wise show

Meanwhile, the domestic Crop Care segment saw an 11 per cent revenue growth driven primarily by a 17 per cent increase in volume, despite challenges related to pricing. In the Seeds division, revenue soared 48 per cent due to improved Kharif season outcomes, particularly in North Cotton Hybrids. However, international sales faced stagnant volumes and ongoing pricing challenges, suggesting that inventory destocking might be nearing completion, according to ICICI Direct analysts.

Analysts noted that recovery in global market demand and continued strong domestic performance would be crucial going forward.

“Rallis India posted better-than-expected results in Q2FY25; however, was in-line with consensus estimates. Although growth in the domestic crop protection chemical (CPC) business was largely volume led (as expected); prices continue to drag the overall growth. While, on the exports front; growth had remained sluggish and is expected to witness sequential improvement ahead with channel de-stocking at key geographies at a fag end. With good soil moisture levels coupled with healthy water reservoir levels, domestic crop protection is likely to post steady growth in H2FY25 as well,” said Himanshu Binani, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

New product launches in Q2FY25

In Q2FY25, Rallis India introduced several key products to enhance its offerings. In the Crop Nutrition segment, the company launched Aquafert Banana Grade, a water-soluble fertiliser, along with Consorich N, P, K, a biofertilizer. Additionally, in the seeds segment, three new products targeting vegetable crops were introduced.

“Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in domestic business. We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels. Hybrid Seeds Production acres and cost continues to be a concern. Customer and product base expansion will remain a focus for international business,” said Shukla.

That apart, on the outlook, Shukla added that Customer Centricity will be a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in Digital and leverage Collaborations and Alliances.

About Rallis India

Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and part of the $150 billion Tata Group, is a leading agriscience company in India with over 75 years of experience in serving rural markets.

The company provides a comprehensive range of products for the entire crop cycle, including pesticides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, and plant growth nutrients.

Rallis' strong product portfolio in seeds and crop care is backed by an extensive distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 100,000 retailers throughout India.

At 9:42 AM, shares of Rallis India were trading 13.93 per cent higher at Rs 366.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 81,722.76 levels.