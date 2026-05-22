Ramco Systems hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results; profit up 372%

Ramco Systems share price today

Shares of Ramco Systems, a software product and platform provider, rallied 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit of ₹469.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid an overall upbeat market. This comes after the company announced its results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26).

At around 12:22 PM, Ramco Systems stock was trading at ₹1,024.60, down 6.1 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,091. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,771 levels, up by 116.30 points or 0.49 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ramco Systems shares have declined over 31 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1,765 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹682.35, and its 52-week low was ₹342.10. Ramco Systems Q4 results In the March 2026 quarter, Ramco Systems reported a revenue from operations of ₹185.36 crore, up 19 per cent from ₹155.26 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose 371.75 per cent to ₹25.05 crore in the Q4FY26 as against ₹5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Ramco Systems reported a global consolidated income of ₹708.2 crore for the FY26. The company’s net profit after tax for the year stood at ₹41.84 crore.

The company said its revenue growth during the period was primarily driven by an acceleration in recurring revenue, which increased 15 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent from 14 per cent in the previous year. Order bookings for the period stood at $51.7 million, while the cash balance was reported at $13.3 million. Ramco Systems management commentary Abinav Raja, managing director at Ramco Systems, said the company continues to remain focused on delivery and execution. At the same time, it is actively working towards becoming a truly AI-native company: building AI-native products that transform how its customers experience our solutions, while embedding AI deeply into how it operates as an organisation.