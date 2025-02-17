RateGain Travel Technologies share tanks 15% to hit 52-week low; details

RateGain Travel Technologies share price: Shares of travel and hospitality-related computers - software & consulting solutions provider RateGain Travel Technologies plunged 15.16 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 522.35 per share on the BSE during intra-day deals on Monday, February 17, 2025. The fall in the Shares of travel and hospitality-related computers - software & consulting solutions provider RateGain Travel Technologies plunged 15.16 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 522.35 per share on the BSE during intra-day deals on Monday, February 17, 2025.The fall in the RateGain Travel Technologies share price came as investors rushed to book profits on the back of company's announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of FY2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Earlier, on Friday, February 14, 2025, RateGain Travel Technologies, in a regulatory filing, informed the exchanges that its profit attributable to the owners of the company jumped around 40 per cent in Q3FY25, to Rs 56.54 crore from Rs 40.42 crore reported in Q3FY24.

In Q3FY25, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) to Rs 278.7 crore, up from Rs 252 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

RateGain Travel Technologies' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q3FY25 advanced nearly 20 per cent Y-O-Y to Rs 61.45 crore, up from Rs 51.25 crore in Q3FY24.

Sharing his views on the results, Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director of RateGain Travel Technologies, said, “At RateGain, we continue to see sustainable growth, driven by marquee customers across verticals who are expanding their engagements and trusting RateGain’s ability to deliver excellence at scale through AI-driven innovation."

Citing a robust deal pipeline and growing adoption of its AI-powered solutions in new market segments, Chopra remained confident in building on this momentum in the next fiscal year.

Also Read

Founded in 2004, RateGain Travel Technologies is a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. The company’s processes for electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data help revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better outcomes for their businesses.

RateGain Travel Technologies shares have a 52-week range of Rs 921.10-522.35 per share on the BSE. As of February 17, 2025, RateGain Travel Technologies' market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,611.61 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE Smallcap index.

At 12:50 PM on Monday, RateGain Travel Technologies shares were trading at Rs 560.60 apiece, down 8.95 per cent from the previous close of Rs 615.70 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 0.64 million equity shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 40.36 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher and lower. The BSE Sensex was up 274.88 points at 75,664.33, while the Nifty50 fell 0.36 per cent to 22,846.50.