Ravi Nathani suggests buying dips in Nifty; Nifty Bank seen rangebound

Nifty outlook: Buy on dips with key levels to watch

Nifty, currently positioned at 24,148.20, indicates potential for a near-term bounce following a sharp correction. This recent dip presents an attractive opportunity for traders to adopt a “buy on dips” strategy, capitalising on potential rebounds. Support levels for this week are expected at 23,950 and 23,880. A decisive close below 23,880, however, could lead the index further down to test support at 23,636 and, if necessary, 23,364. To manage risk, long positions should be exited if the index closes below 23,880, as it would signal additional downward pressure. On the resistance side, key levels to monitor are 24,550, followed by 24,650, and then 24,800. Achieving these levels would signal a continuation of upward momentum, potentially providing short-term gains. The overall outlook for the index remains positive, and a buy-on-dips strategy aligns well with this sentiment. However, it is essential for traders to closely monitor the market dynamics, particularly Foreign InstitutionalInvestor (FII) activity, which often drives significant buying or selling pressure in the market. A shift from FII selling to buying could strengthen the bullish momentum, helping the index approach and possibly exceeding the resistance targets at 24,650 and 24,800 sooner than anticipated. In summary, the recommendation for traders is to look for buying opportunities at support levels, with a strict stop-loss for downside protection. Keeping an eye on daily FII inflows or outflows will add insight, as sustained FII buying would reinforce bullish momentum. This careful approach of buying on dips with a stop-loss safeguard should support traders as they aim to capture the index’s potential bounce while managing downside risks in this volatile environment.

Nifty Bank analysis: Range-bound trading with potential breakout