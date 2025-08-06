Home / Markets / News / Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why

Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why

Raymond Realty shares saw their worst session since listing on the bourses, as the stock fell over 8 per cent on Wednesday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Raymond Realty stock fell over 8 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Shares of Raymond Realty saw their worst session since listing on the bourses as the stock fell over 8 per cent even after its profits more than doubled. 
 
The realty company's stock fell as much as 8.47 per cent during the day to ₹663.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since its listing on July 1 this year, post its demerger with its parent. The stock was trading 7.8 per cent lower at ₹668.1 apiece, compared to a 0.16 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:45 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day gaining streak and currently trade at 2.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Since its listing in July, the stock has fallen by over 32 per cent, compared to a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50. Raymond Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,474.09 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Raymond Realty Q1 results  

The Mumbai-based firm's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16.5 crore.
 
In its first quarterly earnings since demerger from Raymond Ltd on May 1, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
However, on a like-for-like basis (post-demerger), the revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹41 crore, down by 39 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
"The main reason for Q1 (like-to-like performance) was that we had done a bumper Q3 and Q4 last year, and we were very low on inventory in Q1. The demand was very good, but we didn't have enough inventory to sell in Q1. We had to rush to get approvals and be ready for fresh launches," Harmohan Sahni, managing director (MD), Raymond Realty, said.    

Raymond Group demerger

The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025, and the record date was May 14, 2025, for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of Raymond to whom the equity shares of Raymond Realty were to be allotted as per the terms of the Scheme. According to the scheme of arrangements, each shareholder of Raymond received one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond.

About Raymond Realty

Raymond Realty has cemented its position amongst the home buyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Raymond Realty stands as the crown jewel of the Group's transformation, a net debt-free, pure-play real estate entity that has rapidly ascended to become one of the Top 5 developers in the MMR. 
 

Topics :The Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksMarketsRaymondQ1 resultsIndia Inc earningsEARNINGSNifty Realty IndexMARKETS TODAYNifty50

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

