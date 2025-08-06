Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why

Shares of the company snapped a two-day gaining streak and currently trade at 2.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Since its listing in July, the stock has fallen by over 32 per cent, compared to a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50. Raymond Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,474.09 crore.

Raymond Realty Q1 results

The Mumbai-based firm's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16.5 crore.

In its first quarterly earnings since demerger from Raymond Ltd on May 1, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

However, on a like-for-like basis (post-demerger), the revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹41 crore, down by 39 per cent Y-o-Y.