Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Indian stocks eye negative start amidst weak global cues; RBI MPC decision today

Stock Market LIVE: Indian stocks eye negative start amidst weak global cues; RBI MPC decision today

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE, Wednesday, August 6: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street

markets, Sensex, nifty

D-Street investors further eye the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on interest rates today amid tariff-related uncertainty.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note amidst weak global cues. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning, saying he would raise tariffs 'very substantially' within the next 24 hours because India is buying Russian oil. Trump further termed India "not a good trading partner." 
D-Street investors further eye the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on interest rates today amid tariff-related uncertainty.
 
At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 points lower at 24,690, indicating a gap-down start for Indian equities.

Global cues

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street, as investors digested weaker-than-expected US economic data alongside fresh tariff remarks from Trump.
 
 
Market sentiment was weighed down by comments from several companies, including Caterpillar, which warned of a potential hit of up to 1.5 billion US dollars in 2025 due to tariffs. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump said new tariffs on semiconductors and chips would be announced “within the next week or so,” adding, “We want them made in the United States.”

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market highlights: Sensex falls 308 pts, Nifty at 24,650; Oil & Gas, Pharma stocks top drag

CSB BANK

Private bank share hits record high, soars 40% so far in CY25. Do you own?

Godfrey Phillips

This cigarette maker zooms 10%, hit record on Q1 show; buy, sell or hold?

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision lags in Q1: Stay invested or exit? Analysts answerpremium

bombay stock exchange, BSE

LT Foods, NMDC, SRF among top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist by Motilal Oswal

 
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose as much as 0.61 per cent to reach a record high of 8,824. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.12 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.64 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed lower as investors weighed tariff concerns and disappointing economic data from the services sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65 per cent, the broader S&P 500 declined 0.49 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.14 per cent. 

Q1 results

Markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divi's Lab, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, PVR Inox, Raymond, and Raymond Lifestyle.
 
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, K.P.R. Mill, Lumax Industries, MM Forgings, Morepen Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, PFC, Pidilite Industries, Prince Pipes, Protean eGov Technologies, Rain Industries, RITES, Sanghvi Movers, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, SKF India, Sula Vineyards, Sundaram-Clayton, TD Power Systems, UNO Minda, VIP Industries, VRL Logistics, and Welspun Enterprises, among others.
 

FII & DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,383.44 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,788.87 crore on August 5.
 

IPO activity today

From the mainboard segment, National Securities Depository IPO, M&B Engineering IPO, and Sri Lotus Developers & Realty IPO will list on the bourses today. Highway Infrastructure IPO enters the second day of its subscription.
 
From the SME segment, Bhadora Industries IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, BLT Logistics IPO, and Essex Marine IPO enter the last day of their subscription. Flysbs Aviation IPO will see the allotment of its shares.
 

More From This Section

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 6: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Britannia

gold

Gold outlook: Buy on dips as weak US data, trade risks support prices

stock market trading

Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why

bonds

Rally in long bonds nears end as key drivers weaken, says Axis AMC

Marico

Marico top-line outlook strong but margin worries weigh on profitspremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market Today Buzzing stocks Markets India Inc earnings Asian markets US markets Markets Sensex Nifty IPOs SME IPOs Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon