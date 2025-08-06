Stock Market LIVE: Indian stocks eye negative start amidst weak global cues; RBI MPC decision today

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note amidst weak global cues. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning, saying he would raise tariffs 'very substantially' within the next 24 hours because India is buying Russian oil. Trump further termed India "not a good trading partner."
D-Street investors further eye the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on interest rates today amid tariff-related uncertainty.
At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 points lower at 24,690, indicating a gap-down start for Indian equities.
Global cues
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street, as investors digested weaker-than-expected US economic data alongside fresh tariff remarks from Trump.
Market sentiment was weighed down by comments from several companies, including Caterpillar, which warned of a potential hit of up to 1.5 billion US dollars in 2025 due to tariffs. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump said new tariffs on semiconductors and chips would be announced “within the next week or so,” adding, “We want them made in the United States.”
Also Read
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose as much as 0.61 per cent to reach a record high of 8,824. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.12 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.64 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed lower as investors weighed tariff concerns and disappointing economic data from the services sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65 per cent, the broader S&P 500 declined 0.49 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.14 per cent.
Q1 results
Markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divi's Lab, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, PVR Inox, Raymond, and Raymond Lifestyle.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, K.P.R. Mill, Lumax Industries, MM Forgings, Morepen Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, PFC, Pidilite Industries, Prince Pipes, Protean eGov Technologies, Rain Industries, RITES, Sanghvi Movers, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, SKF India, Sula Vineyards, Sundaram-Clayton, TD Power Systems, UNO Minda, VIP Industries, VRL Logistics, and Welspun Enterprises, among others.
FII & DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,383.44 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,788.87 crore on August 5.
IPO activity today
From the mainboard segment, National Securities Depository IPO, M&B Engineering IPO, and Sri Lotus Developers & Realty IPO will list on the bourses today. Highway Infrastructure IPO enters the second day of its subscription.
From the SME segment, Bhadora Industries IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, BLT Logistics IPO, and Essex Marine IPO enter the last day of their subscription. Flysbs Aviation IPO will see the allotment of its shares.