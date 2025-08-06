Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%
Among the individual categories, retail investors and NIIs have oversubscribed the categories reserved for them by 245.42 times and 208.91 times, respectivelySI Reporter New Delhi
BLT Logistics IPO subscription status:
Retail investors are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of transportation services provider BLT Logistics (BLT Logistics IPO)
on the final day of its subscription, Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This is closely followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Notably, both retail and NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by over 200 times. The demand among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been the lowest among all categories.
According to BSE data, the BLT Logistics IPO has been oversubscribed by 175.80 times by 1:05 PM on Wednesday. Among the individual categories, retail investors and NIIs have oversubscribed the categories reserved for them by 245.42 times and 208.91 times, respectively. QIBs, on the other hand, have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 15.32 times.
BLT Logistics IPO details
BLT Logistics seeks to raise ₹9.72 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.3 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
BLT Logistics IPO is available at a price band of ₹71–75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
BLT Logistics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of BLT Logistics continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription.
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that BLT Logistics shares were seen trading at around ₹113 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 or 50.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
BLT Logistics IPO allotment date, listing date
As the subscription window sets to close today, the basis of allotment of BLT Logistics IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat accounts tentatively by Friday, August 8.
Shares of BLT Logistics are scheduled to list on BSE SME, tentatively on Monday, August 11, 2025.
BLT Logistics IPO registrar, lead manager
BLT Logistics IPO objective
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), BLT Logistics will use the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of trucks and ancillary equipment. The company will further deploy the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
About BLT Logistics
BLT Logistics provides surface transportation and warehousing services to various industries. The company's logistics operations are supported by its fleet and third-party operators. As of March 31, 2024, BLT Logistics owns an operational fleet of 90 vehicles and has warehousing facilities across three strategic locations. The company offers a range of services, including FTL, LTL, packing, moving, and project cargo transportation.
