Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%

BLT Logistics IPO subscription status: Retail investors are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of transportation services provider Notably, both retail and NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by over 200 times. The demand among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been the lowest among all categories. Retail investors are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of transportation services provider BLT Logistics (BLT Logistics IPO) on the final day of its subscription, Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This is closely followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs).Notably, both retail and NIIs have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by over 200 times. The demand among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been the lowest among all categories.

According to BSE data, the BLT Logistics IPO has been oversubscribed by 175.80 times by 1:05 PM on Wednesday. Among the individual categories, retail investors and NIIs have oversubscribed the categories reserved for them by 245.42 times and 208.91 times, respectively. QIBs, on the other hand, have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 15.32 times.

BLT Logistics IPO details BLT Logistics seeks to raise ₹9.72 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.3 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. BLT Logistics IPO is available at a price band of ₹71–75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. ALSO READ | Highway Infrastructure IPO day 2 update; subscription nears 40x, GMP up 54% To bid for a minimum of one lot or 3,200 shares of BLT Logistics IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹2,40,000 (considering the upper price band). BLT Logistics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of BLT Logistics continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription.

Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that BLT Logistics shares were seen trading at around ₹113 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 or 50.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. BLT Logistics IPO allotment date, listing date As the subscription window sets to close today, the basis of allotment of BLT Logistics IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat accounts tentatively by Friday, August 8. Shares of BLT Logistics are scheduled to list on BSE SME, tentatively on Monday, August 11, 2025.