Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / RBI allows foreign investors in IFSC to invest in sovereign green bonds

RBI allows foreign investors in IFSC to invest in sovereign green bonds

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with Sebi are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The government issued sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) in January 2023. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Thursday introduced a scheme to permit foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in sovereign green bonds to facilitate wider non-resident participation in such instruments.

The government issued sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) in January 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SGrBs were also issued as part of the government borrowing calendar in FY2023-24.

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with Sebi are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities.

Earlier in April, the Reserve Bank announced the plan -- Scheme for Trading and Settlement of Sovereign Green Bonds in the International Financial Services Centre in India -- to facilitate wider non-resident participation in SGrBs.

On Thursday, the RBI issued a circular permitting eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in such bonds.

More From This Section

From Oct, FPIs may get funds on the day of settlement: Ananth Narayan

In first address after Hindenburg, Sebi chair urges 'trust, compliance'

Sebi mulls proposals on PIDs' appointment process at key institutions

RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

Defence stocks tumble up to 27% since Budget presentation; time to buy?

"The scheme shall apply to investments in Sovereign Green Bonds issued by the Government of India by eligible investors in the IFSC in India," the circular said.

Investors can participate in the primary auctions of securities undertaken by the Reserve Bank and transact in the secondary market for securities in the IFSC.

Further, eligible IBUs are not permitted to participate in the primary auctions under the scheme but they can undertake transactions in the secondary market, the circular said.

The KYC verification or due diligence of investors will be undertaken as per the rules and procedures prescribed by the IFSC.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI cautions against fraud, warns against sharing OTP and KYC details

RBI asks public to be cautious against fraudulent activities in its name

Fintechs don't have proven track record to evoke trust, yet: RBI DG

CD ratios of Indian banks lower than global peers, says Ashima Goyal

RBI announces early redemption for SGB: Tax implications explained

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBISovereign funds

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story