Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Auto stocks led from the front. On the BSE, Maruti, M&M were among the top gainers. On the flipside, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma were the top drags.

Broader markets gained. Nifty SmallCap was up 0.13 per cent while Nifty MidCap rose 0.18 per cent.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
9:52 AM

Nomura upbeat on steel sector; raises TP on JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless

Global brokerage Nomura has taken a bullish stance on the Indian steel sector, citing strong domestic demand, global production cuts, and the likelihood of additional policy stimulus from China. The brokerage has raised its target on JSW Steel and Jindal Steel by 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, projecting an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25–27 per cent during FY25–28F across its coverage universe. READ MORE

9:42 AM

Rupee hits record lows on trade jitters, visa concerns; falls below 88.50

The Indian Rupee declined for a second consecutive day, and hit a record low as market sentiment weakened due to trade policy uncertainty and the recent increase in US visa fees. READ MORE
 

9:34 AM

Rising exports, SUVs to drive Hyundai India earnings; Nomura retains 'Buy'

Japan-based brokerage Nomura has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Hyundai Motor India (HMI), projecting a 27 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28F, driven by a robust model cycle, rising sports utility vehicle (SUV) mix, and a higher share of exports. The brokerage has also maintained the target price at ₹2,846. READ MORE
 

9:26 AM

Sector check

Nifty Auto rises over 1 per cent. 


9:25 AM

A glance at broader market

Broader market indices edge higher after market opens. 


9:23 AM

Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Tata Motors were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:21 AM

Nifty above 25,200 after market opens

NSE Nifty50 was trading above 25,200 after market opened. The index was up nearly 30 points.


9:18 AM

Sensex up 100 pts; above 82,250

BSE Sensex rose over 100 points after market opened and was trading above 82,250. 

 

9:11 AM

Benchmarks flat at pre-open; Nifty50 above 25,200

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks flat at pre-open

- Nifty50 at 25,209, up 6.65 points or 0.03 per cent

- Sensex at 82,147.37, down just 12.6 points or 0.02 per cent

9:04 AM

Pre-market opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

Benchmark indices continued to see profit-booking at higher levels, with the Nifty closing 125 points lower and the Sensex down 466 points. Among sectors, the IT index was the biggest loser, falling nearly 3 percent, while select energy and digital stocks witnessed intraday buying.
 
Technically, after a gap-down opening, the market saw an intraday recovery, but in the second half profit-booking continued at higher levels led to a sharp decline. Lower tops on the intraday chart and bearish candles on the daily chart indicate further weakness from current levels. 
 
We believe that as long as the market trades above 25300/82500, weak sentiment is likely to persist. On the downside, it could fall to 25150-25050/82000-81700. On the other hand, 25300/82500 would act as a key resistance area for day traders. If the market manages to trade above this level, it could move towards 25,400–25,425/82800–83000.
 
Current market conditions are volatile; therefore, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

View by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

9:02 AM

GST cuts to fuel 15-20% festive sales surge in electronics: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's electronics sector is expected to experience a robust 15-20 per cent sales surge during the 2025 festival season, with roughly half the growth attributed to recent goods and services tax (GST) reductions that lowered rates on several categories from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, according to tax experts tracking the market. These apply to key categories like TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and dishwashers.
 
The GST relief, which translated into 7-9 per cent price drops for consumers, accounts for an estimated 8-10 percentage points of the festival sales boost, while the remainder stems from organic demand growth driven by economic recovery and rising disposable incomes, said Suresh Nair, tax partner for consumer products and retail at EY India. READ MORE

8:59 AM

Asian stocks rise on AI optimism as tech surges, gold at fresh peaks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian share markets looked to build on recent hefty gains on Tuesday as optimism around all things AI sucked money into the tech sector, while wagers on several more US interest rate cuts kept gold on a hot streak.
 
Wall Street had been led to another record as Nvidia announced it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI with the first data centre gear to be delivered in the second half of 2026.
 
"With US tech/AI currently in red-hot form, we'd need to see something leftfield to derail the upbeat flows that are the driving force of Oracle, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and some of the US hardware plays," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. READ MORE
 

8:56 AM

Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view
 
Nifty Outlook: As maintained yesterday, the resumption of near term uptrend will depend on whether the slippages stretch beyond the 25200-25000 region or not. Early moves may retain a positive bias if above 25238, but it would require a direct rise above 25278/335 region to attract momentum. That said, the ideal rest point for the ongoing down move appears to be 24880-800

View by: Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.
 

8:55 AM

Pre-market opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
 
In early action, Gift Nifty is struggling to stay above the dotted line despite Wall Street’s positive close and record highs in key benchmarks. Sentiment remains fragile as Trump’s proposed $100,000 ‘one-time payment’ H-1B visa fee and tariff threats weigh on hopes of an India-US trade deal, stirring anxiety in the Nifty IT index. Gold has surged to a record $3,728 per ounce on safe-haven demand and rate-cut bets, while investors await US PCE inflation data and Fed commentary for cues. On the stock radar today are Skipper, Fortis Healthcare, and Manappuram, with the latter seen as a momentum play signalling a strong rebound.

View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.
 

8:54 AM

Pre-market opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

The major drag on the market since the 2024 September peak is the sustained FII selling, which, in turn, is being triggered by the high valuations in India and attractive valuations elsewhere. FIIs sold equity worth Rs 121210 crores in 2024 and this year, so far, FIIs have sold equity for Rs 179200 crores through the exchanges. The high valuation differential between India and other markets have enabled the FIIs to move money from India to other markets and profit from it. 

The scenario will change when India’s corporate earnings start improving. Indications of this uptrend in corporate earnings are expected to trickle in with the festival season. Already there are reports of sharp spike in bookings for automobiles.

View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited
 
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News