Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Auto stocks led from the front. On the BSE, Maruti, M&M were among the top gainers. On the flipside, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma were the top drags.
9:52 AM
9:42 AM
9:34 AM
9:26 AM
9:25 AM
9:23 AM
9:21 AM
9:18 AM
9:11 AM
9:04 AM
9:02 AM
8:59 AM
8:56 AM
8:55 AM
8:54 AM
8:47 AM
8:43 AM
8:36 AM
8:29 AM
8:18 AM
8:06 AM
7:57 AM
7:46 AM
7:38 AM
7:26 AM
7:19 AM
7:14 AM
7:08 AM
Topics :Stock MarketPiyush GoyalMARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty 50S&P BSE SensexAsian marketsGift NiftyCrude Oil PriceGold PricesUS marketsWall StreetNiftyIPOsSME IPOsTrump tariffs
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST