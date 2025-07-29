Home / Markets / News / Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

Smallcap companies have been the top performers over the past 12 months, delivering returns of 17 per cent, followed by Real estate investment trusts (Reits) at 15.2 per cent

Real Estate, capital market
Aneeka Chatterjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Real estate companies raised over ₹26,000 crore through capital markets in the past 12 months, majority of which were via initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements, according to data from financial service firm Equirus Securities. Smallcap companies have been the top performers over the past 12 months, delivering returns of 17 per cent, followed by Real estate investment trusts (Reits) at 15.2 per cent. In contrast, largecap listed real estate companies recorded a negative return of -2.9 per cent. Since 2017-18 (FY18), realty companies have raised ₹72,331 crore with Reits accounting for over 43 per cent.  
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

