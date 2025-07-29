Street bullish on Torrent Pharma's prospects post in-line Q1 FY26

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Torrent) reported revenue and EBITDA that met consensus for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26. However, earnings were lower due to reduced other income. Torrent saw robust growth in Brazil in FY25, and the momentum continued into Q1FY26. However, currency volatility hurt earnings. There was also improved performance in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, while Germany faced headwinds. New launches are expected to drive growth in the US generics business.

Sales grew 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,180 crore. Domestic formulation revenue grew 10.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,810 crore (57 per cent of sales). US generics grew 19 per cent YoY to ₹310 crore (10 per cent of sales). Germany sales grew 8.5 per cent YoY to ₹310 crore (10 per cent of sales). In constant currency (CC) terms, sales were stable YoY.

The Brazil business grew 11.2 per cent YoY to ₹220 crore (7 per cent of sales). In CC terms, sales grew 16 per cent YoY. US generics sales grew 16 per cent in CC terms. Rest of World sales grew 10 per cent YoY to ₹530 crore (17 per cent of sales). The gross margin remained stable YoY at 75.6 per cent for Q1FY26. There was a one-time impact of ₹15 crore related to acquisition costs. Adjusted for this, EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points YoY to 32.9 per cent. EBITDA grew 13.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,050 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 18.7 per cent YoY to ₹560 crore.

Torrent guided for FY26 EBITDA margins to be maintained at Q1FY26 levels. The company plans to add 800 medical representatives in FY26, bringing the total headcount to 7,000. The acquisition process for JB Chem is largely on track, with CCI approval awaited. In Brazil, Torrent aims to launch 8–10 products annually. Additionally, the company plans 10 new launches in the US market and aims for market share gains in existing products. Strict prescription guidelines for Ozempic are expected to limit off-label use in Brazil. Annual Ozempic sales in Brazil stand at around $150 million and have declined by 14–15 per cent over the past year. Wegovy is tracking sales of $150 million per quarter, though a generic version is expected only after a couple of years.

Revenue from Latin America grew a strong 18 per cent YoY in Brazilian currency, but the depreciation of the real against the INR reduced rupee growth to 11 per cent YoY. Assuming currency volatility moderates, the LatAm business will contribute steadily. US revenue growth came after five disappointing years, and this uptick is expected to sustain. The clearance of the Dahej facility and a pick-up at the Indrad facility should help. The domestic business posted strong double-digit growth, while growth in the US has picked up pace. However, currency depreciation continues to hurt growth in Brazil. Growth in the EU was affected by supply chain issues.

Analysts will need to adjust their revenue and EBITDA estimates for FY27 and beyond following the acquisition of a majority stake in JB Chem, which could add to growth momentum if integration proceeds well. Torrent management expects significant synergies. JB Chem is an efficiently run company with a strong distribution network. Currently, the stock is valued at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 53 times expected FY26 earnings. This can be somewhat justified by balance sheet deleveraging and reducing interest expenses, which should boost EPS going forward. However, the high valuation and recent surge in the stock price limit the upside potential.