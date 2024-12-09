This smallcap stock has hit 5% upper circuit for two days; up 98% in a year

Kernex Microsystems shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit in Monday's trade and clocked an all time high at Rs 1,197.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 81,647.68, around 1:23 PM. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,006.35 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 1,197.15 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 333.55 per share.

The stock hit upper circuit for the second consecutive day after the company bagged an order worth Rs 2,041.4 crore for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of onboard Kavach equipment. The order has to be delivered by December 5, 2025.

"We would like to inform you that the 'Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Chittaranjan' has awarded an order of Rs 2,041.40 crore for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment," the filing read.

Kernex Microsystems is a Hyderabad-based company specialising in advanced railway safety and signaling solutions. Established in 1991, it is ISO 9001 certified and registered as a 100 per cent Export Oriented Unit. The company focuses on designing, developing, and deploying systems like train protection, anti-collision devices, and level crossing protection to improve railway safety. Its flagship products include TrainSHIELD (a collision avoidance system) and Anti-Collision Devices (ACD), both aimed at enhancing train operations and preventing accidents​.

Kernex is also involved in developing the Kavach system, a cost-effective train collision avoidance system created in collaboration with Indian Railways. This system has gained attention for its affordability compared to imported alternatives​.

The company has expanded its market reach globally and continues to innovate in the railway sector, with a strong focus on integrating new technologies for improved safety and operational efficiency.

More From This Section

It has a diverse portfolio of products and services focused on enhancing railway safety, with its core solutions being Train Protection Systems and Anti-Collision Devices (ACD). These systems are designed to prevent accidents caused by human error or equipment failure.

In the past one year, Kernex Microsystems shares have gained 97.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 17 per cent.