Reliance Industries hits new high as stock rallies 6%; m-cap tops Rs 19 trn

Reliance Industries' (RIL) market capitalisation (m-cap) crossed Rs 19-trillion mark on Monday, January 29, as the stock price of the country's most valued company rallied 6.75 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,897.95 on the BSE in the intraday trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,792.65 touched on January 15, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.7 per cent at 71,936 levels in late noon deals.

At 02:10 PM, RIL's market cap stood at Rs 19.58 trillion, BSE data shows. The company achieved this feat for the first time since its demerger with the financial services business -- Jio Financial Services -- on July 20, 2023. Currently, JFS' market cap stands at Rs 1.55 trillion. Earlier, on July 19, 2023, RIL's market cap had touched a record high of Rs 19.21 trillion.



In the past three months, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent as compared to a 12 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In the October to December quarter (Q3FY24), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 17,265 crore, while its revenue increased 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.25 trillion. This growth was tempered by weakness in the energy segment, which offset steady profit growth in RIL's retail and telecom businesses.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 44,678 crore aided by improved performance from the retail and telecom businesses.



Standalone Ebitda (primarily O2C and E&P) rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,600 crore, led by a 49 per cent jump in gasoline cracks, favorable ethane cracks, and a 10 per cent rise in domestic polymer demand on continuing focus by the government on infrastructure and agriculture.

According to the management commentary, O2C business' outlook remains positive on healthy diesel-kero cracks and steady demand, though volatility would be present due to OPEC+ cuts & geopolitical issues.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates, global oil demand growth is projected to remain strong led by transportation fuels.

"Global oil demand for CY24 is likely to be at 103mnbopd (up 1.2mnbopd YoY). Gasoil cracks are anticipated to remain firm due to the strength in jet fuel demand and the limited availability of heavy crude. Further voluntary cuts by OPEC+ and geopolitical tensions are expected to keep price and margin high," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in is result update. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 3,130.



Meanwhile, Jio's subscriber addition has been strong in the last 6 quarters, while average revenue per user (ARPU) growth has been moderate, in the absence of tariff hikes. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect the robust subscriber addition to endure for RJio, led by competitive pricing of it plans; roll out of 5G that may attract high ARPU customers from Vi (including postpaid customers), as Vi is yet to roll out 5G; and launch of JioBharat phone at an attractive price, targeting current 2G customers.

The brokerage firm expects a tariff hike in FY25, as telcos are not earning the required rate of return and will need a tariff hike to recover the 5G investment; and a moderate tariff hike is unlikely to alleviate the cash constraint for Vi. Jio will continue gaining market share amid funding delays by Vi.