Retail turnover in high-risk options segment now almost equal cash

The retail turnover in the high-risk options segment is now almost equal to that in the cash segment. In FY19, it was less than 10 per cent of the cash segment.

Meanwhile, the active monthly retail users in the options segment jumped eight-fold to 3.9 million, while that in the cash segment have risen nearly 4x to 11 million, according to an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

A study released by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this week said that almost three-fourth of individual traders end up in losses.