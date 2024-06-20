Home / Markets / News / RIL, Blue Dart, India Oil, Vi among six stocks to track on June 20

At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a slight uptick, trading 21 points higher at 23,525 compared to their previous close

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
Stocks to watch on June 20: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, due to lack of global cues.
 
US markets remained closed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 finished 0.25 per cent higher, followed by a 0.15 per cent gain in the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq edged up 0.03 per cent. Investors will also eyes jobless data, coupled with Housing Starts and current account deficit (CAD).

In the commodities market, oil prices climbed to their highest levels in seven weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism surrounding demand and heightened geopolitical tensions.

In local markets, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,908.36 crore on June 19, alongside domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who purchased shares valued at Rs 7,107.80 crore."

Additionally, telecom companies will be in focus after TRAI released the telecom data. According to Trai's monthly subscriber report, the total telecom subscriber base increased by 0.16 per cent to 1,201.22 million at the end of April from 1,199.28 million in March 2024. The total subscriber base crossed the 1.2 billion mark in May 2017, and touched a record of 1.21 billion in July 2017.
 
Meanwhile, here are few stocks to keep an eye on June 20:

Blue Dart: Logistics giant launches drone delivery service in partnership with Skye Air.

Indian Oil: The oil company formed a joint venture (JV) with GPS Renewables for sustainable energy solutions.

Reliance Industries: Arm, Reliance Jio, added 26.87 lakh users in April 2024

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major added 7.52 lakh users in April.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): The telecommunication company gained 7.35 lakh users in April.

Wanbury: Wanbury's Patalganga site receives zero observation Form 483 from US FDA after inspection. US FDA inspected Wanbury's Patalganga site from June 10-14, 2024.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

