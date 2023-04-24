Home / Markets / News / RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

Except for Hindustan Zinc, which hit a new historic peak in the Q4, others have remained laggards.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Hindustan Zinc will be in spotlight on Monday, post declaring their quarterly earnings. 
Reliance Industries posted a 19 per cent rise in net profit on year-on-year, ICICI Bank reported 30 per cent jump in net profit, while Yes Bank and and Hindustan Zinc both underperformed, by observing a 45 per cent and 12 per cent  decline in their net profits, respectively. 
In terms of share price performance, except for Hindustan Zinc, which hit a new historic peak in the Q4 quarter, others have remained laggard. 

Topics :Reliance IndustriesHindustan ZincQ4 ResultsICICI Bank Buzzing stocksstock market tradingTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical analysistechnical chartsDaily technicalstechnical callls

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

