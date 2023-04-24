RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

In terms of share price performance, except for Hindustan Zinc, which hit a new historic peak in the Q4 quarter, others have remained laggard.

Reliance Industries posted a 19 per cent rise in net profit on year-on-year, ICICI Bank reported 30 per cent jump in net profit, while Yes Bank and and Hindustan Zinc both underperformed, by observing a 45 per cent and 12 per cent decline in their net profits, respectively.