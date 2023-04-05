Home / Markets / News / RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

When a stock reaches a new definitive peak, the trend is observed to rally in the same direction in the following sessions. This could become the case for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Share of oil producing companies to be in spotlight after the Central government slashed the windfall tax on crude oil to zero. Meanwhile, the Brent Crude Oil Futures zoomed almost 7 per cent in the last two sessions following OPEC decision to curtail the crude production last week.
Read More

Key Event

11:27 AM Apr 23

11:27 AM Apr 23

Topics :Reliance IndustriesONGC OiltaxesBuzzing stocksstock market rallystock market tradingTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalsChart Reading

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story