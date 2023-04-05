RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

Share of oil producing companies to be in spotlight after the Central government slashed the windfall tax on crude oil to zero. Meanwhile, the Brent Crude Oil Futures zoomed almost 7 per cent in the last two sessions following OPEC decision to curtail the crude production last week.





Here's the technical outlook amid cut in windfall tax on crude oil:

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE), Likely target: Rs 2,450 and Rs 2,500, Upside potential: 5.50% to 7.50%







Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Likely target: Rs 185, Upside potential: 15%







Oil India Limited (OIL), Likely target: Rs 300, Upside potential: 14%

The “Higher High, Higher Low” formation continues to attract bullish bias, as per the daily chart. The trend remains upward until the support of Rs 240 is defended. A breakout over Rs 270 could propel stock in the direction of Rs 300 levels. ,

