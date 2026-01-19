RIL stock falls below 200-DMA after 9 months; key levels to watch on charts

Reliance stock weekly chart:

Reliance stock monthly chart:

Reliance chart shows that the stock post the breakout in April 2025, rallied over 21 per cent from levels of ₹1,330 to its summit this January.However, post the recent fall - at current levels (₹1,409) the stock is now seen trading below the key moving averages. The daily chart shows that the short-term 20-day moving average (20-DMA) and 50-DMA, stand at ₹1,522 and ₹1,530 levels. Whereas, the medium-term and long-term - 100-DMA and the 200-DMA, stood at ₹1,468 and ₹1,432, respectively.RIL's weekly chart shows that the stock is now trading below its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at ₹1,477, for the second straight week. At present, the stock is quoting around the 50- and 100-WMAs, which converge around ₹1,402 levels.The long-term 200-WMA stands at ₹1,318, and was last tested in April 2025.