Reliance Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹18,645 cr, revenue up 10.5%
RIL's consolidated Ebitda for Q3FY26 stood at ₹50,932 crore, up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margin fell to 17.3 per cent from 18 per cent during Q3FY25
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
India's largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries (RIL), on Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹18,645 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a profit of ₹18,540 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased marginally by 2.6 per cent from ₹18.165 crore.
The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹269,496 crore from ₹243,865 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, was up by 4 per cent from ₹258.898 crore.
"Reliance's consolidated performance in Q3FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries Limited.
The company said its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹50,932 crore, up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margin fell to 17.3 per cent from 18 per cent during Q3FY25.
Shares of Reliance Industries closed at ₹1457.6 crore on the BSE on Friday.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 7:14 PM IST