Reliance Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹18,645 cr, revenue up 10.5%

The company said its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹50,932 crore, up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margin fell to 17.3 per cent from 18 per cent during Q3FY25.

"Reliance's consolidated performance in Q3FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries Limited.