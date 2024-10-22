RIL stock sees 'Death Cross' on charts just days ahead of bonus record date

Reliance Industries (RIL) and PNC Infratech are the two stocks to witness a 'Death Cross' on the daily charts on Tuesday. Technically, 'Death Cross' is a chart pattern that indicates a significant change in trend - i.e. from a bullish set-up to a bearish trend.

Technically, the term 'Death Cross' is used when the stock or underlying index 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) drops below the loterm 200-DMA. Thus, implying that the short-term trend for the stock is likely to be weaker and that price may trend downward.

Here's what the charts suggest for Reliance Industries stock and PNC Infratech: