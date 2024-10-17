L&T's first electrolyser factory to start commercial operations soon

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to soon start commercial operations from its first electrolyser factory, the company said.

“The factory is ready, and the formal announcement and inauguration will be done shortly,” L&T said in a response to Business Standard.

With an initial capacity of 150-200 megawatt (MW), this would be L&T’s first electrolyser factory.

Derek Shah, senior vice-president at L&T and head of green manufacturing and development had earlier this year noted that during the first phase, the company looks to supply electrolysers to a mix of Indian procurers and foreign markets, with a 70:30 ratio.