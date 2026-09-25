Rising competition, premium valuations may cap gains in Meesho stock

The quick commerce (QC) and e-commerce segments are high-growth but also subject to intense competition. Meesho has tried to distinguish itself from other players in these proximate markets through “value-commerce” (VC).

It is a two-way (or several-way) platform that focuses on middle- and lower-income geographies with a very asset-light model. Its revenue streams are advertising and fulfilment, rather than commissions, and it has built a large base of users quickly. While riding on the same macro trends (easier modes of payment like UPI, mobile internet penetration) and vernacular search, it targeted customers and sellers at the lower end of disposable income. Most analysts agree that it could see mid-twenties growth rates or better for several years in terms of net merchandise value.