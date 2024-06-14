Home / Markets / News / RITES gains 6% on signing MoU with Delhi Metro; share soars 79% in 1 yr

RITES gains 6% on signing MoU with Delhi Metro; share soars 79% in 1 yr

RITES Ltd has signed a MoU with DMRC for collaboration in comprehensive operations and management projects of Metro Railway Systems in India and abroad

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro
Photo: Wikipedia
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RITES MoU with DMRC: RITES share price gained 6 per cent to Rs 721 apiece on the BSE on Friday after the railway firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) for operations and management projects of Metro Railway Systems.

According to the railway company's exchange filing, RITES Ltd has signed a MoU with DMRC for collaboration in comprehensive operations and management projects of Metro Railway Systems, including Rolling Stock, Depot Management, Station Management, maintenance of Railway Infrastructure, etc. in India and abroad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The MoU, the filing said, aims at streamlining the process for jointly exploring, identifying, securing, and executing consultancy assignments for operations and management of Metro/LRT/Mass Rapid Transit Systems in India and abroad.

"As a part of this collaboration, DMRC and RITES will work together in tandem, leveraging each other's strengths and enhancing business capabilities," RITES said.

At 1:00 PM, RITES was up 4 per cent at Rs 707.05 per share as against a 0.16-per cent gain in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

Earlier this year, on February 27, the stock hit a record high of Rs 826 per share. It had hit an all-time low of Rs 152 on July 2, 2018. Over the past one year, RITES share price has gained 79.2 per cent as against around 25 per cent rise in the benchmark indices.

RITES is a Navratna public sector enterprise (PSE), and one of the leading players in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

Meanwhile, on June 11, RITES signed a MoU with Eastern Railway's Andal Diesel Shed, Asansol Division, West Bengal, to set up a framework for collaboration on major schedule repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives owned by RITES and other clients at the Andal Diesel Shed facility.

The partnership aims at streamlining the repair and maintenance process for diesel locomotives.

"As part of this collaboration, RITES will secure or identify business opportunities for higher schedule repairs, while the Andal Diesel Shed will execute the maintenance work," RITES said.

Financially, RITES reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 136.67 crore In the January-March quarter, down 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y0 on account of weak revenues. The company's total income fell to Rs 667.68 crore in the quarter from Rs 705.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share

Also Read

SC sets aside Rs 8,000 cr arbitral award to Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Rites shares gain on MoU with Eastern Railway's largest shed facility

DCX Systems share price jumps 9% on bagging multiple orders; check details

LIC rallies 6% on heavy volumes; stock inches towards record high

MF reclassification ahead: Hero Moto, SBI Card in focus; key levels here

Penna acquisition could be 1st among many M&As for Ambuja Cements: Analysts

Defence stocks rally up to 18% as Union Minister sets 5 yr export target

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksRitesMarketsDelhi Metro

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story