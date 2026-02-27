Stocks to Watch today, Feb 27: Hindalco, NBCC, Axis Bank, Vishal Mega Mart

Stocks to Watch today, February 27, 2026: Indian equities are set for a cautious start today, following a mixed performance in global markets. As of 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 87 points lower at 25,549.

Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks ended on a varied note as earnings from AI leader Nvidia failed to meet high investor expectations. This weighed on technology stocks, which have been the primary drivers of the recent market rally. At the close, the Dow Jones remained nearly flat with a slight positive bias, while the S&P 500 declined 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.18 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The Asia-Pacific region mirrored this mixed sentiment. Mainland China's CSI 300 edged down 0.32 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.32 per cent. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng managed a gain of 0.34 per cent. List of Stocks to watch today February 27, 2026: Vishal Mega Mart: Reports suggest promoter Samayat Services may offload up to a 6.5 per cent stake through a block deal. The offer is valued at approximately ₹3,507.5 crore with a floor price set at ₹115 per share. Axis Bank: The private lender has approached the The private lender has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for permission to maintain a maximum equity stake in its subsidiary, Axis Finance , while proposing only a minimal stake dilution.

Reliance Communications: The CBI has reportedly The CBI has reportedly filed a new case against Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications for allegedly defrauding Bank of Baroda of over ₹2,220 crore between 2013 and 2017. Ircon International: The Patna High Court has dismissed the company’s writ petition regarding VAT assessments for the Ganga Bridge Project (FY11–FY17). The court upheld a demand of ₹108.75 crore; IRCON has already paid ₹27.39 crore, leaving an outstanding balance of ₹81.36 crore plus interest. NBCC: The state-owned firm has secured project management consultancy orders worth approximately ₹775.27 crore (excluding GST) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for redevelopment projects in New Delhi.

MSTC: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Coal India tender to serve as an external service provider for non-regulated sector (NRS) linkage auctions for a three-year period. Onesource Specialty Pharma: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have provided no-objection letters for the proposed merger and scheme of arrangement involving Steriscience Specialties, Brooks Steriscience, and Strides Pharma Services. Vedanta: ICRA has assigned an ‘ICRA AA’ rating to the company’s NCDs with a 'Watch Developing' outlook. It also reaffirmed the long-term rating at ‘ICRA AA’ (Watch Developing) and the short-term rating at ‘ICRA A1+’. BPCL: The oil major has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services, to establish a trading desk for crude oil, natural gas, and petrochemical products.