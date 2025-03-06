Route Mobile shares zoomed 11.6 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,119.9 per share. The stock gained after the company announced that it will partner with Nokia along with Proximus Global to offer network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to help developers create enterprise applications.

Around 10:21 AM, Route Mobile share price was up 6.32 per cent at Rs 1,066 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 73,793.24. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,715.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,942 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 954.5 per share.

"Proximus Global, the leading global digital communications company combining the strengths of BICS, Telesign, and Route Mobile, today announced that it will partner with Nokia to explore opportunities that utilize their respective strengths in network API solutions to support developers as they create new applications for enterprises," the filing read.

The collaboration aims to expose Proximus Global and Nokia APIs on each other's marketplaces, bridging the gap between the various industry segments and the telecom ecosystem.

Proximus Global’s network APIs will be exposed on Nokia’s Network as a Code platform with a developer portal, while Nokia will benefit from Proximus Global’s presence within the telco market to make its CAMARA and 5G APIs available globally.

Proximus Global will also seek to utilise Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform and its Enterprise API Hub to give developers easy access to Proximus Global’s network capabilities for creating software applications that work across its 5G and 4G networks.

Nokia's Network Exposure Platform is an implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, a standard for a common platform exposing operator capabilities to developers.

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, provides suite of solutions – from super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalised omnichannel engagement – enables businesses and communities to thrive.

In the past one year, Route Mobile shares have lost 29.6 per cent against Sensex's decline of 0.48 per cent.p