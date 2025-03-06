Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty tests 22,300; Bharti Airtel, ITC, HDFC Bank weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Among individual stocks, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Steel led from the front, rising by up to 2.8 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
| Image: Bloomberg
Stock Market Today: tock markets today may attempt to open higher on Thursday, March 6 | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
9:40 AM

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty erase gains weighed by bank, FMCG stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index has turned negative amid selling in heavyweight stocks. Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Bank, L&T, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, and HDFC Bank are dragging the index.

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: 22 of 50 stocks on Nifty 50 trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Markets: On the 50-stock Nifty 50, 22 stocks were trading higher, with gains led by BPCL (up 2.74 per cent), followed by Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, and Asian Paint. 

On the flip side, Trent was the top laggard on the index, dragging 1.41 per cent, followed by SBI Life, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, and UltraTech Cement. 

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: 16 stocks in red on BSE Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Markets: More than half of the constituent stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the red after the opening bell.

Asian Paints (ahead by 2.08 per cent) was the top gainer, followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Zomato, and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the flip side, Infosys (down 0.92 per cent), was the top laggard, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank.

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Nifty Media, Metal, PSU Bank indices gain most

Stock Market LIVE Markets: After the opening bell, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green. The Nifty Media, Metal and PSU Bank indices were the top gainers, climbing 1.43 per cent, 1.02 per cent, and 1.01 per cent, respectively. 

The Nifty Auto and Realty indices were also trading higher by around 1 per cent each.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Broader markets trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Broader market indices were trading higher on Thursday, with the BSE SmallCap index gaining 1.20 per cent after the opening bell. 

Meanwhile, the BSE MidCap index was ahead by 0.90 per cent. 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Market open update - Nifty climbs 100 pts to 22,450 at open

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity index Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.
 
At opening bell, the Nifty 50 was higher by 110.95 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 22,448.25. 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Market open update - Sensex opens 300 pts higher

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity index Sensex opened higher on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.
 
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 301.07 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 74,031.30. 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Rupee at 88.40

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Pre-market update - Nifty gains in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity index Nifty 50 climbed higher in the pre-open session on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.
 
At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was higher by 139.05 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 22,476.35. 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Pre-market update - Sensex climbs higher in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Markets: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex climbed higher in the pre-open session on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as US President Donald delayed tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada.

At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 578 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 74,308. 
 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The top gainers were Hindustan Copper and Welspun Corp, which surged 7 per cent each, followed by National Aluminium Company that saw 6 per cent rise. In an attempt to ease a massive glut and restore profitability at the mills, Chinese authorities will promote industry restructuring to reduce production, the nation’s economic planning agency said at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday. READ MORE

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defensive sector weightage in Nifty 50 declines to 15 year low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), IT services, and pharma -- the three sectors, typically, considered as safe haven and defensive bets by stock market investors -- have failed to safeguard investors; portfolio in the current downturn. The three sectors have performed poorly during the broader market selling. With this, their combined weightage has declined in the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a 15-year low of 25.3 per cent. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's share in global market capitalisation declines below 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India m-cap's share in the global market capitalisation is at the lowest since April 19, 2023. It has seen a significant drop from its peak of 4.4 per cent, which it hit on August 4, 2024, as the markets have corrected by over 10 per cent from their record high levels. That said, India's current contribution to global market capitalisation is in-line with its long-term average of 2.99 per cent since 2018. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat with positive bias

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 8:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 22,486 level.

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese 10-year bond yields surge to near 16-year high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yields of Japanese government bond rallied on Thursday, with the 10-year JGB yield hitting the highest since June 2009. The yield on the 10-year JGB rose nearly 8 basis points to cross 1.5 per cent for the first time since 2009, while those on the 30-year bonds also climbed 13 basis points to cross the 2.5 per cent mark for the first time since 2008.

As per a CNBC report, Nomura's head of forex strategy for Japan, Yujiro Goto, has said that the supply-demand was currently not supportive for the JGB market, while also pointing to the sharp rise in European government bond yields.
 
"Investors now expect the EU and German government to increase fiscal spending, which is adding upward pressure on global bond yields," he said.

Source: CNBC
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 6, 2025: Bolstered by firm global cues, stock markets today opened higher led by across the board buying. Investor sentiment improved across the globe after US President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on certain automakers.
 
That apart, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also said that President Trump was "open" to additional tariff exemptions beyond the pause on auto levies.
 
At the headline level, the BSE Sensex index climbed 351 points, or 0.48 per cent, to trade at 74,081, while the Nifty50 quoted at 22,438, higher by 101 points or 0.45 per cent.
 
Among individual stocks, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Steel, BEL, and Wipro led from the front, rising by up to 2.83 per cent.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.99 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index edged 1.23 per cent higher.  Among sectors, the broad-based rally was led by the Nifty Metal, and PSU Bank indices (up 1 per cent each), the Nifty Auto, and Realty indices (0.9 per cent each), and the Nifty FMCG index (0.7 per cent).
 
Today, stock market investors will keep a close eye on tariff related developments by the US and its trading partners, interest rate decision by the European Central Bank, and track trade data, weekly jobless claims data, and vehicle sales data in the US. Domestically, stock-specific trades, along with FII activity, and weekly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts will guide the markets.
 

IPO News

In the primary market, the initial public offering (IPO) of NAPS Global (SME) will enter the last day of subscription.
 

Topics :Donald TrumpMARKET LIVEMarketsMARKETS TODAYIndian stock marketsIndian stock marketMarkets Sensex NiftyGift NiftyNifty 50S&P BSE SensexGlobal MarketsDonald Trump tariff hike

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

