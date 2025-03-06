Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty tests 22,300; Bharti Airtel, ITC, HDFC Bank weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 6, 2025: Bolstered by firm global cues, stock markets today opened higher led by across the board buying. Investor sentiment improved across the globe after US President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on certain automakers.

That apart, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also said that President Trump was "open" to additional tariff exemptions beyond the pause on auto levies.

At the headline level, the BSE Sensex index climbed 351 points, or 0.48 per cent, to trade at 74,081, while the Nifty50 quoted at 22,438, higher by 101 points or 0.45 per cent.

Among individual stocks, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Steel, BEL, and Wipro led from the front, rising by up to 2.83 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.99 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index edged 1.23 per cent higher. Among sectors, the broad-based rally was led by the Nifty Metal, and PSU Bank indices (up 1 per cent each), the Nifty Auto, and Realty indices (0.9 per cent each), and the Nifty FMCG index (0.7 per cent).

Today, stock market investors will keep a close eye on tariff related developments by the US and its trading partners, interest rate decision by the European Central Bank, and track trade data, weekly jobless claims data, and vehicle sales data in the US. Domestically, stock-specific trades, along with FII activity, and weekly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts will guide the markets.