RPP Infra hits 5% upper circuit after securing Rs 28-cr order in Tamil Nadu

RPP Infra shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE at Rs 204.6 per share on Friday. The company's stock advanced after it bagged orders worth Rs 28.25 crore from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

At around 1:20 PM, RPP Infra shares were up 3.34 per cent at Rs 201.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 81,271.32 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the time stood at Rs 766.94 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We inform you that RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for a new projects -Design and Build of 7MLD Product water conveyance system from the 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kelavarapalli Hosur to SIPCOT Industrial Park Shoolagiri Phase I & II, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu," the company's exchange filing read.

The order is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

It further said that the company will manage the operations and maintenance of the project for one year for a contract value of Rs 28.25 crore and provide internal water supply arrangements including construction of two pump rooms in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri phase I for Rs 7.35 crore.

The above order will be completed within 10 months. With this, RPP Infra's order book as of October 16, 2024, stood at Rs 3,558.84 crore.

Prior to this, RPP Infra had secured an order worth Rs 217.61 crore for improvement works on a road between Kothore and Wakadi, in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The order was received from the Chief Engineer, Konkan & Project Director, Mumbai.

Before that the company had secured an order worth Rs 55.5 crore to provide 24x7 water supply to the pilot water zones of Avadi City Municipal Corporation and improvement of the existing water supply distribution system for Avadi City Municipal Corporation, along with the left out areas including operating and maintenance of five years.

RPP Infra Projects is involved in various infrastructure development projects. The company primarily focuses on sectors such as roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure, among others. It often engages in government contracts and public-private partnerships, contributing to the development of infrastructure across different segments and regions in India.

The 52-week high of the company stands at Rs 235.45 per share and its 52-week low is at Rs 73.1 per share.

