This EPC firm's stock price zoomed 52% in last six months, 182% in one yr

Shares of RPP Infra projects skyrocketed up to 20.15 per cent at Rs 155 per share in Monday’s intraday trade. The stock price of the company has zoomed 52.29 per cent in the last six months, while 182.36 per cent in the last one year.

The recent stock price jump, however, came after the company on Monday announced that it has received a new order worth Rs 152.11 crore for construction of new district jail at District Hathras Uttar Pradesh, India. The company in an exchange filing said that the order will be executed within the next 18 months.

In a separate filing on Friday the company had also informed the exchanges of pledging 10,00,000 equity shares of RPP Infra Projects in the favour of Karur Vysya Bank by the promoter of the firm to secure loan facilities.

In the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, RPP Infra Projects has shown notable growth in revenue for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, marking a 35.71 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, reaching Rs 434.85 crore. On a quarterly basis, the revenues soared 27.68 per cent compared to the preceding three months.

However, the company reported a decline in net profit, showing a decrease of 14.99 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13.61 crore for Q4FY24. Sequentially, the company saw a 15.52 per cent decline in net profits from the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the company's net profit margins saw a notable decrease, falling by 37.36 per cent year-on-year to 3.13 per cent in Q4FY2024.

At 13:03 PM; the stock of the company was trading 18.02 per cent higher at Rs 152.95 per share. By comparison the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 77,320 levels.

The stock of the company is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 9.03 with an earning per share of Rs 14.36.

RPP Infra Projects specialises in infrastructure development, focusing on projects including highways, roads, and bridges. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for civil construction and infrastructure projects.