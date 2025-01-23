Ruchit Jain of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on January 23

Buy Bajaj Finserv | CMP : Rs 1,743 | Stop loss:Rs 1,700 | Target: Rs 1,838

Bajaj Finserv stock has shown a relative outperformance to the broader markets in last few days and has now given a breakout from a consolidation phase. The volumes are good along with the price upmove indicating buying interest in the stock. The RSI oscillator is also hinting at a positive momentum and hence we advise short term traders to buy.

Buy Tata Consumer | CMP: Rs 967 | Stop loss: Rs 948 | Target: Rs 1,030

Tata Consumer stock has formed an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart after a corrective phase which is a trend reversal sign. The volumes have been increasing gradually and the 5 DEMA has given a positive crossover to the 20 DEMA which is a bullish sign.