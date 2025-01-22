5 stocks that can benefit from China + 1 strategy; here's how to trade them

The China Plus One, also known as China + 1 or C + 1, is a business strategy that focuses on diversifying risk and reducing dependence on China for manufacturing and sourcing needs. India aims to benefit from the same by becoming the go-to manufacturing and alternative business services hub for the world.
India-based chipmakers, automobile parts & accessories manufacturers and speciality chemical makers can benefit by enabling them as an alternative outsourcing partner.
According to a report by Indian government think-tank Niti Aayog, India has seen limited success so far in capturing the 'China Plus One strategy', while neighbouring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia have become bigger beneficiaries owing to cheaper labour and simplified tax laws.
However, the report states that India is seen as an attractive destination for companies looking to shift their manufacturing bases out of China and this shift offers the country a chance to enhance its domestic manufacturing capabilities, particularly in high-tech industries. ALSO READ: Analysts rule out pre-budget market rally; Trump, Q3FY25 earnings in focus
Against this background here's a technical outlook on 5 such stocks that are likely to benefit from China + 1 strategy. Aurobindo Pharma
Current Price: Rs 1,176
Upside Potential: 18.2%
Support: Rs 1,134
Resistance: Rs 1,245; Rs 1,275; Rs 1,330
Aurobindo Pharma stock has fallen nearly 28 per cent from its all-time high of Rs 1,592 in September 2024. The stock, at present, seems to be testing support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,134; below which the stock can slide to Rs 800-odd levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
For now, the 20-MMA holds the key; as long as Aurobindo Pharma manages to sustain above the same, the stock can attempt a pullback rally towards Rs 1,390; with interim resistance expected around Rs 1,245, Rs 1,275 and Rs 1,330 levels. ALSO READ: Dixon Tech stock tanks 14%, breaks 100-DMA after 20-mths; tech outlook here Amber Enterprises
Current Price: Rs 6,480
Upside Potential: 33.5%
Support: Rs 6,000; Rs 5,800
Resistance: Rs 6,900; Rs 7,400; Rs 8,100
Amber Enterprises stock has been trading with a bullish bias since July 2023, post the breakout above its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average). The stock has since rallied over 236 per cent to a high of Rs 8,177 this month. In the process, the stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the weekly scale in the last 18 months.
As the stock has eased from its recent high, it is likely to seek support around its 20-WMA, which stands around the Rs 6,000-mark. Over the last 18 months, the 20-WMA has provided constant support for the stock. In case, the stock dips below the Rs 6,000-mark, it is likely to find support around Rs 5,800. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 6,900 to resume the uptrend; following which the stock can potentially surge to Rs 8,650 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 7,400 and Rs 8,100. ALSO READ: Voda Idea stock tops Rs 10-mark after 16 weeks; chart say can rise more 23% Deepak Nitrite
Current Price: Rs 2,297
Upside Potential: 15.4%
Support: Rs 2,325; Rs 2,190
Resistance: Rs 2,430; Rs 2,500; Rs 2,570
Deepak Nitrite has been trading with a bearish bias on the daily scale for the last four months, with key momentum oscillators now in a fairly oversold zone. That apart, the stock off late is seen hovering around its 100-WMA, which stands at Rs 2,325; below which the next major support stands at Rs 2,190 levels - the 200-WMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Since May 2023, Deepak Nitrite stock has constantly found support around the 100-WMA, shows the weekly chart. Hence, as long as the stock respects the 2,325 - Rs 2,190 support zone, a pullback rally can be anticipated here on. As such, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 2,650 levels, with interim resistance seen at Rs 2,430, Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,570 levels. ALSO READ: Infosys, TCS, Wipro: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results; guide here Maharashtra Seamless
Current Price: Rs 628
Upside Potential: 12.6%
Support: Rs 616; Rs 603
Resistance: Rs 661; Rs 685
Maharashtra Seamless stock is seen trading near its monthly super trend line support for the last nine months. Chart shows presence of near support at Rs 616 and Rs 603. As long as these support levels are held, the stock can attempt a pullback rally towards Rs 707. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 661 and Rs 685. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART KPR Mill
Current Price: Rs 955
Upside Potential: 15.2%
Support: Rs 952; Rs 933; Rs 895
Resistance: Rs 995; Rs 1,040
KPR Mill stock has cracked over 20 per cent from its December high of Rs 1,194. At present, the stock is seen seeking support around it’s 100-DMA for the last two weeks. In case, the 100-DMA support at Rs 952 is violated, the stock has near support at Rs 933 below which a dip to Rs 895 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 995 to gain strength, and potentially rally towards Rs 1,100 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,040.