India Inc investments rise 39% to Rs 32 trn in nine months: SBI Report

Indian companies announced investments exceeding Rs 32 trillion during the first nine months of the current financial year, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to Rs 23 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year. Private sector contributions rose to 70 per cent, according to a report by the State Bank of India ( SBI ).

The report highlighted that the gross block of Indian companies, represented by around 4,500 listed entities, grew to Rs 106.50 trillion as of March 2024, up from Rs 73.94 trillion in March 2020. Annual additions exceeded Rs 8 trillion over the past five years. A robust pipeline of Rs 13.63 trillion in capital work-in-progress as of March 2024 underscores significant growth momentum in the coming years.

Government investment reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY12, while private sector investment as a share of GDP climbed to 11.9 per cent, the highest since FY16. Preliminary FY24 data, expected by the end of February, is likely to show private investment nearing 12.5 per cent of GDP.

External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs): A key funding source

External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) remain a critical funding source for India Inc., with outstanding ECBs at $190.4 billion as of September 2024, reflecting a slight increase from previous quarters. Non-Rupee and non-Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) components accounted for $155 billion, offering stability due to lower volatility from hedging.

Private companies hold 63 per cent of the borrowings, valued at $97.58 billion, with 74 per cent of their exposure hedged. Public sector companies accounted for the remaining 37 per cent, or $55.5 billion. Overall, two-thirds of total ECBs were hedged as of September 2024, a significant improvement from 55 per cent two years ago.

Among the unhedged portion, some borrowings are backed by government guarantees, while others benefit from natural hedges, where borrowers earn in foreign currency. Natural hedges accounted for 1.5 per cent of unhedged ECBs as of September 2024.

The SBI report emphasised the role of private companies in driving investment growth and their improved hedging practices, which contribute to the stability of India Inc.’s financial ecosystem.