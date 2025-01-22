Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / India Inc investments rise 39% to Rs 32 trn in nine months: SBI Report

India Inc investments rise 39% to Rs 32 trn in nine months: SBI Report

Government investment reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY12, while private sector investment as a share of GDP climbed to 11.9 per cent

investment
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian companies announced investments exceeding Rs 32 trillion during the first nine months of the current financial year, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to Rs 23 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year. Private sector contributions rose to 70 per cent, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).
 
The report highlighted that the gross block of Indian companies, represented by around 4,500 listed entities, grew to Rs 106.50 trillion as of March 2024, up from Rs 73.94 trillion in March 2020. Annual additions exceeded Rs 8 trillion over the past five years. A robust pipeline of Rs 13.63 trillion in capital work-in-progress as of March 2024 underscores significant growth momentum in the coming years.
 
Government investment reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY12, while private sector investment as a share of GDP climbed to 11.9 per cent, the highest since FY16. Preliminary FY24 data, expected by the end of February, is likely to show private investment nearing 12.5 per cent of GDP.
 
External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs): A key funding source
 
External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) remain a critical funding source for India Inc., with outstanding ECBs at $190.4 billion as of September 2024, reflecting a slight increase from previous quarters. Non-Rupee and non-Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) components accounted for $155 billion, offering stability due to lower volatility from hedging.
 
Private companies hold 63 per cent of the borrowings, valued at $97.58 billion, with 74 per cent of their exposure hedged. Public sector companies accounted for the remaining 37 per cent, or $55.5 billion. Overall, two-thirds of total ECBs were hedged as of September 2024, a significant improvement from 55 per cent two years ago.

Also Read

SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

Impact of Trump's presidency to be short-lived on Indian rupee: SBI

SBI chief pitches for institution to track funds raised by small businesses

Premium

The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Fresh estimates ignite new discussions

CS Setty, Uday Kotak nominated as governing council members of NIIFTL

 
Among the unhedged portion, some borrowings are backed by government guarantees, while others benefit from natural hedges, where borrowers earn in foreign currency. Natural hedges accounted for 1.5 per cent of unhedged ECBs as of September 2024.
 
The SBI report emphasised the role of private companies in driving investment growth and their improved hedging practices, which contribute to the stability of India Inc.’s financial ecosystem.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BNP Paribas sees cloudy outlook for equities, projects single-digit returns

NSE adds 10 million investors in 5 months, surpasses 110 million mark

India among top 3 least favoured Asian stock market amid multiple headwinds

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 567pts up led by Infy, HDFC Bank; Broader indices fall over 1%

JSW Steel Q3 Preview: Profit may plunge up to 80%, Ebitda to drop 30% YoY

Topics :State Bank of India YONOInvestmentsIndian companiesprivate sector

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story