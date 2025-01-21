How to trade in Paytm, Zomato post Q3 results? Charts hint at diverse trend
Technical charts show that Paytm is seeking support around its key moving averages on the daily and weekly scale; while Zomato is on the verge of a negative breakout on the weekly scale.Rex Cano Mumbai
Shares of the new-age companies, particularly, fintech Paytm and food-delivery Zomato have come under selling pressure after both the firms reported their December quarter results.
One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, reported a net loss of Rs 208.30 crore for Q3FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 219.80 crore in Q3FY24. Paytm had posted a net profit of Rs 928.30 crore in the preceding September 2024 quarter. Further, the company also reported a 35.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) drop in Q3 revenue at Rs 1,827.80 crore.
Whereas, Zomato registered a 57 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 59 crore; the profit was down 66.5 per cent when compared to its preceding quarter. However, the company posted a 64 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 5,405 crore.
Post earnings, Zomato stock was down 16 per cent
in the last two trading sessions, as analysts cut future earnings and target estimates.
Against this background, here's how these 2 new-age stocks are placed on the technical charts. Paytm
Current Price: Rs 836
Upside Potential: 19.6%
Support: Rs 827; Rs 807
Resistance: Rs 900; Rs 945; Rs 960
The current downtrend in Paytm is threatening to end the stock's 7-month rally; wherein the stock from levels of Rs 360 had surged to a high of Rs 1,063. In December the stock closed at Rs 1,018. Given the steep 194 per cent surge some profit-taking at these levels seem warranted.
Technically, the stock is now seen seeking support at its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 827; below which near support for the stock exists in the form of its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 807. Paytm stock has sustained above its 100-DMA since mid-June 2024.
As long as these two support levels are held, Paytm can attempt a pullback in the near-term. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump back towards the Rs 1,000-mark, with interim resistance now seen placed at Rs 900, Rs 945 and Rs 960 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the flip side, in case, Paytm stock violates the support zone, it can extend the fall and slip towards the major support zone around Rs 715 - Rs 680 levels. Zomato
Current Price: Rs 212
Downside Risk: 16.5%
Support: Rs 205; Rs 207
Resistance: Rs 222; Rs 239
Zomato stock has tanked nearly 32 per cent from its peak of Rs 305 on December 06, 2024, to a low of Rs 208 today. In the process, the stock is now on the verge of giving a negative breakout on the weekly scale; i.e. if the stock closes below Rs 222 on Friday. This could signal the end of a near 19-month up trend on the stock. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
As such, the Zomato seem precariously placed, with strong overhead resistance in the form of the 200-DMA at Rs 239. On the downside, the stock may extend the fall and test support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 177 - this implies a downside risk of16.5 per cent for the stock. For now, the Rs 205 - Rs 207 zone needs to be closely watched for possible support.