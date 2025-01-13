Rupee depreciation may exacerbate market sell-off if downtrend continues

Rupee depreciation, if it continues, will likely pull the markets down further. Since September 2024, the rupee has declined by 3.1 per cent; during the same period, the Nifty has declined by 8.5 per cent, and the Sensex has declined by 7.3 per cent. If the fall continues, markets will have to brace for more pain as it will push foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to exit their positions faster than anticipated.

On Monday, the rupee was trading at 86.58 against the dollar, a fresh low amidst a rising dollar and outflows from Indian equities. The rise in crude oil prices, which has increased the demand for foreign exchange, has put the rupee under further pressure. Brent crude was trading at $82.7 per barrel, the highest since August 12, 2024.

"As with any other currency, we are coming off against the dollar. The jobs market is strengthening in the US. Bond yields have increased, and bond markets are optimistic about what Trump will do to the economy. The dollar has strengthened against every currency, including the rupee, and it hurts the market as it reduces the returns of foreign investors from investing in India," said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers. The rise in oil prices on Monday, following a fresh wave of US sanctions against Russia's energy industry, has added to investor woes.

"Rupee depreciation along with oil appreciation will be more painful. If oil stabilises, the impact of rupee depreciation will not be significant. All of this happens when the Union Budget is due, and that's all the more reason for FPIs to take some risk off and sit on the fence. But one thing is obvious: depreciation of the currency is negative for foreign investors because they lose value immediately," said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics. Market experts said the earnings gains in sectors that benefit from rupee depreciation would be less impressive than what investors expect. "Although currency depreciation helps some sectors, it will be temporary. Take the example of the IT industry: they might see some rise in revenues because of the current conversion rates, but when the same order or project gets renewed, the renewal rate is likely to come down in dollar terms. At the same time, those who purchase their raw materials in dollars tend to lose," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.