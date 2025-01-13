Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

ICICI Prudential MF says investors should prefer hybrid, large-cap schemes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
2025 will be "a tale of two halves," with the global economy on a downhill trend and the Indian economy continuing its upward trajectory, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in its 2025 outlook.
 
While globally, countries face challenges such as ballooning debt, complex growth-inflation dynamics, supply chain disturbances, and geopolitical tensions, India's fundamental attributes remain strong and sustainable, given the clean balance sheets of the government, corporates, and households; strong economic growth; rising capital expenditure; unwavering domestic demand; and fiscal prudence, the fund house said.
 
However, the equity market faces near-term challenges like high valuations and moderate earnings. "Hence, a combination of asset allocation strategies and equity schemes with flexibility to move across market capitalisation and sectors may help deliver risk-adjusted returns," it said.
 
The equity market in 2025 faces several positive and negative triggers. While heightened geopolitical tensions, changes in US trade policies, and high valuations may drag on the equity market, the comeback of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into the domestic market, the government's focus on capital expenditure, and resilient domestic consumption could provide a positive boost.
 
The recent correction in the equity market, according to the asset manager, has eased multiples to some extent, but valuations remain high, especially in the mid-cap and small-cap segments.
 
"We prefer large-caps over mid- and small-cap schemes due to reasonable valuations and the possibility of FPIs making a comeback, which may result in outperformance," it said.
 
According to the company's valuation indicator, large-cap valuations have eased in recent months and are now in the "neutral" zone.

Also Read

ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund launched: Here are the details

Premium

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Outrunning the herd, defying the ordinary

Premium

The market is irrational right now: ICICI Prudential AMC's Anish Tawakley

NODWIN Gaming gets Rs 64 cr investment from parent Nazara Technologies

New ICICI Pru Fund focuses on large caps, low volatility for steady returns

 
The yearly outlook stated that, in the current situation, investors should prefer hybrid schemes.
 
"Strong fundamentals coupled with high valuations create a strong case for investing in hybrid and multi-asset allocation schemes," it said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt 10-year bond yield logs biggest single-day rise in over 7 months

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 1,031pts, Nifty at 23,086; NSE Mid, SmallCap fall 4%

Sensex dips 1048pts, 26 out of 30 trade end red; realty, metals drag

Topics :ICICI Prudential Mutual FundIndian EconomyMutual Funds

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story