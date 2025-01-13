Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

2025 will be "a tale of two halves," with the global economy on a downhill trend and the Indian economy continuing its upward trajectory, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in its 2025 outlook.

While globally, countries face challenges such as ballooning debt, complex growth-inflation dynamics, supply chain disturbances, and geopolitical tensions, India's fundamental attributes remain strong and sustainable, given the clean balance sheets of the government, corporates, and households; strong economic growth; rising capital expenditure; unwavering domestic demand; and fiscal prudence, the fund house said.

However, the equity market faces near-term challenges like high valuations and moderate earnings. "Hence, a combination of asset allocation strategies and equity schemes with flexibility to move across market capitalisation and sectors may help deliver risk-adjusted returns," it said.

The equity market in 2025 faces several positive and negative triggers. While heightened geopolitical tensions, changes in US trade policies, and high valuations may drag on the equity market, the comeback of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into the domestic market, the government's focus on capital expenditure, and resilient domestic consumption could provide a positive boost.

The recent correction in the equity market, according to the asset manager, has eased multiples to some extent, but valuations remain high, especially in the mid-cap and small-cap segments.

"We prefer large-caps over mid- and small-cap schemes due to reasonable valuations and the possibility of FPIs making a comeback, which may result in outperformance," it said.

According to the company's valuation indicator, large-cap valuations have eased in recent months and are now in the "neutral" zone.

Also Read

The yearly outlook stated that, in the current situation, investors should prefer hybrid schemes.

"Strong fundamentals coupled with high valuations create a strong case for investing in hybrid and multi-asset allocation schemes," it said.