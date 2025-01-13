Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

As India gears up to celebrate Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and other festivals on January 14, traders and investors have one pressing question: Will the stock markets remain open on this day?

Why stock markets stay open on Makar Sankranti

While Makar Sankranti is a public holiday in many states, the Indian stock markets operate on a different schedule. Unlike banks, which close on several regional holidays, stock exchanges prioritise maintaining a consistent trading schedule.

Makar Sankranti does not feature on the official list of market holidays for 2025, which means January 14 will be a regular trading day. Markets will open at their usual time of 9.15 am and close at 3.30 pm, allowing trading in equities, derivatives, commodities, bonds, and currencies to proceed as normal.

How stock market holidays are determined

Every year, Indian stock exchanges publish a detailed holiday calendar that outlines non-trading days. For 2025, the official calendar includes 14 holidays when the markets will remain closed. However, many regional festivals such as Pongal, Ugadi, and Onam typically do not qualify as market holidays.

Here’s the complete list of official stock market holidays for 2025:

- February 26: Mahashivratri

- March 14: Holi

- March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

- April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

- April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

- April 18: Good Friday

- May 1: Maharashtra Day

- August 15: Independence Day

- August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

- October 21: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

- October 22: Diwali (Balipratipada)

- November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

- December 25: Christmas

Weekend closures in 2025

Apart from these 14 holidays, markets will also remain closed on weekends. In 2025, a few significant dates such as Republic Day (January 26), Ram Navami (April 6), Bakri Eid (June 7), and Muharram (July 6) fall on weekends, resulting in additional non-trading days.