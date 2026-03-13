Rupee falls to fresh low of 92.48 against dollar amid global risk aversion

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 92.46 per dollar on Friday, against the previous close of 92.20 per dollar, as the dollar index climbed to a three-month high amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, dealers said. Earlier in the day, the local currency had fallen to a fresh low of 92.48 per dollar.

The dollar index rose beyond 100 to 100.10 against the previous day’s 99.29.

In the past two weeks, heightened risk aversion in global markets has pushed crude prices higher, putting sustained pressure on the rupee and its Asian peers.

“The Indian rupee weakened for the second consecutive week, settling at a fresh record low as a geopolitical worry weighed on the local currency. Surging global crude oil prices, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, and sustained foreign fund outflows amid heightened risk aversion have kept the rupee under significant pressure. Further, aggressive dollar demand from importers and traders intensified as the currency breached the record high,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities.