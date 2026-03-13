Selling pressure could intensify as indices breach key support levels

The benchmark Nifty 50 ended sharply lower on Friday, extending its recent slide as technical indicators signalled deepening weakness in the market structure.

The 50-share bluechip index closed at 23,151 — down nearly 500 points — and has now fallen over 10 per cent from its recent high of 25,885, slipping into “correction” territory and breaching key support levels.

Analysts said the sharp correction, combined with weakening momentum indicators and sustained selling in banking stocks, suggests the market could remain skittish in the near term.

Gaurav Udani, founder of Thincredblu Securities, said the broader market backdrop remains fragile. If weakness persists, Nifty could drift toward 22,800-22,700 in the coming sessions, he said, while 23,600-23,700 is likely to act as an immediate resistance band.

“Market sentiment remains cautious as participants are reducing exposure rather than building fresh positions. Traders should avoid trying to catch a falling knife and instead wait for clear signs of bullish strength before initiating long positions,” Udani added.

Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, noted that the recent fall has pushed the Nifty below its 100-week exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since June 2022 and below the 20-month EMA for the first time since February 2025.