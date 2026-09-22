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Sagarmala Finance plans India's first blue bond issue on September 28

Blue bonds are a debt instrument used to finance sustainable water and marine projects, including clean water, recycling, shipping, sustainable fishing, ocean energy and ​mapping

Sagarmala Finance Corporation
The lender aims to raise ₹600 crore ($62.62 million), including a greenshoe ‌option of ₹500 crore, through the sale ​of 10-year bonds, a provisional term sheet ​showed
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 10:11 AM IST
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India's first maritime lender, Sagarmala Finance ​Corporation, plans to raise funds through the country's maiden blue bond on September 28, its top executive said.
 
The lender aims to raise ₹600 crore ($62.62 million), including a greenshoe ‌option of ₹500 crore, through the sale ​of 10-year bonds, a provisional term sheet ​showed.
 
Blue bonds are a debt instrument used to finance sustainable water and marine projects, including clean water, recycling, shipping, sustainable fishing, ocean energy and ​mapping.
 
The proceeds will be used for maritime sector ‌lending, greenfield port projects, funding coastal road network ​and more, Managing Director LVS Sudhakar Babu told Reuters late on Monday, adding that the funds will be used ‌within the current financial ​year.
 
SBI Capital markets is ‌the arranger for the issue, rated AA+ by ‌Icra and Care.
 
The company will invite coupon and ​commitment bids from investors on Monday, Babu said.
 
The lender has also reached out ​to large insurance and provident fund players to invest in this issue.
 
Vadodara Municipal Corporation, ‌an urban local body from the state of ‌Gujarat, is also planning to raise around ₹200 crore through the sale of blue bonds soon, Reuters reported earlier. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SagarmalaSagarmala Development Companymaritime sectorIndian bonds

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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