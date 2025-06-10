Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project Services IPO: Samay Project Services, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹14.69 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 4.32 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Here are the key details of Samay Project Services IPO:
Samay Project Services IPO price band, lot size
The company has set the price band for Samay Project Services IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,72,000 for two lots.
Samay Project Services IPO key dates
The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Samay Project Services are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Samay Project Services IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹12 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Samay Project Services
Samay Project Services is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement and construction services providing specialised services in design, engineering supply, fabrication, erection and commissioning of balance of plant systems in various industries. The company deals in EPC projects which consist of Piping Systems, Tanks and vessels and fabricated structures; and fire protection and detection systems/firefighting systems.
Samay Project Services financial snapshot
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹37.14 crore, down 8.8 per cent from ₹40.74 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.19 crore, down around 9.14 per cent from 4.61 crore in the FY24.
