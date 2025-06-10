Home / Markets / News / Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project Services has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share

initial public offering, IPO
Samay Project Services is set to launch its initial public offering on June 16, 2025
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samay Project Services IPO: Samay Project Services, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹14.69 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 4.32 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Here are the key details of Samay Project Services IPO:

Samay Project Services IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Samay Project Services IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,72,000 for two lots.

Samay Project Services IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Samay Project Services are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025. 

Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Samay Project Services IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹12 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Samay Project Services  

Samay Project Services is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement and construction services providing specialised services in design, engineering supply, fabrication, erection and commissioning of balance of plant systems in various industries. The company deals in EPC projects which consist of Piping Systems, Tanks and vessels and fabricated structures; and fire protection and detection systems/firefighting systems.

Samay Project Services financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹37.14 crore, down 8.8 per cent from ₹40.74 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.19 crore, down around 9.14 per cent from 4.61 crore in the FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What does Rapido's foray into food delivery mean for Zomato and Swiggy?

Kent RO, 3 others get Sebi nod for IPOs: Here's all you need to know

Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

Premium

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on Grasim Industries in the medium-term?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 75% from March low

Topics :Stock MarketSME IPOsIPOsNSE SME platformNSE EmergeMarkets

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story