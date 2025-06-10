Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project Services IPO: Samay Project Services, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹14.69 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 4.32 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Samay Project Services IPO:

Samay Project Services IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Samay Project Services IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,72,000 for two lots.

Samay Project Services IPO key dates The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Samay Project Services are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025. Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead manager Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. Samay Project Services IPO objective According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹12 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.