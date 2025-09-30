Sammaan Capital up 17% in 2 days on fund buying; Is it good time to buy?

Sammaan Capital share price today

Shares of Sammaan Capital continued their upward movement hitting an eight-month high at ₹160.75, as they gained 5 per cent amid heavy volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past two trading days, the stock of the housing finance company has rallied 17 per cent after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought over 4 million equity shares worth of ₹66 crore of the company via open market.

Currently, Sammaan Capital trades at its highest level since January 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹174 on December 10, 2024. Thus far in the month of September 2025, Sammaan Capital has outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 4.35 million equity shares representing 0.52 per cent of total equity of Sammaan Capital via bulk deal on the NSE, the exchange data shows. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought shares at an average price of ₹151.95 per share.

Board meeting on October 2 for fund raising On Monday, after market hours, Sammaan Capital informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 2, 2025, inter alia, to consider and evaluate raising of funds through issue of equity securities and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities, debt securities, warrants or any combination thereof. The fund raising by way of a preferential offer, a private placement, rights offering, qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof, or such other methods or combinations as may be considered appropriate, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable, the company said.

What's driving housing finance stock in September? Sammaan Capita l was included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from August 29, 2025 onwards. The group is mainly engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business, and all other activities revolve around this main business of the company. In August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised the co-lending arrangement directions, significantly expanding the framework beyond priority sector lending to now include non priority sector segments as well. The new directions broaden eligible participants to include banks, NBFCs, HFCs, all India financial institutions and permit arrangements such as NBFC to NBFC co-lending.

The recent RBI's draft circular on co-lending had played a pivotal role in accelerating the company's business model. The updated guidelines formally thereafter have widened the scope and the mandate enhanced includes borrower transparency and unified asset classification, which from a long-term perspective is for the better, Sammaan Capital said in Q1FY26 earnings conference call. Meanwhile, the Indian housing finance sector continues to exhibit strong fundamentals and is undergoing a multi-decade expansion cycle. Market experts project the sector to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1 per cent through 2033, driven by favorable demographics, improving affordability, increasing urbanisation, and robust government support.