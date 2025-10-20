Precious metals extend rally in Samvat 2081

Last Samvat, almost all asset classes delivered stellar returns. However, during Samvat 2081, gold and silver extended their red-hot streak, while equity market returns moderated.

Gold and silver jumped more than 60 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, after rising over 30 per cent in Samvat 2080. The yellow metal sprinted from Rs 79,238 per 10 gram to Rs 1.27 lakh during Samvat 2081, while silver jumped from Rs 96,670 to Rs 1.63 lakh per kg, outrunning every major asset class.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty and Sensex delivered single-digit gains of 6.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.

Earnings-led recovery on the horizon ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT “The year gone by tested investor patience, with India lagging global peers despite strong domestic fundamentals. However, the stage now appears set for an earnings-led recovery. Growth momentum remains intact, supported by structural reforms, the rollout of GST 2.0, income tax relief, and an accommodative policy stance that is easing liquidity conditions,” said Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, PL Capital. Mid- and small-cap rally cools off The broader market gave up last year’s euphoria: the Nifty Midcap 100 eked out gains of 5.8 per cent, while the Small-cap 100 slipped 2.1 per cent after back-to-back 30 per cent-plus rallies in 2079 and 2080.

“For mid- and small-cap stocks, it was a year of mean reversion after two strong years. Valuations had moved far ahead of fundamentals, and investor risk appetite plummeted, making this a year of consolidation and reality checks,” said Deepak Jasani, former Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. Asset allocation proves key amid volatility Some experts believe that those who treaded with caution and followed proper asset allocation managed to earn decent returns. While investing in gold and silver has become the most sought-after trade, analysts warn that returns could moderate after two years of stellar gains.

ALSO READ: Samvat 2082: When is Muhurat Trading 2025? Check date, time, key details “Since gold and silver are on everyone’s mind, a note of caution for new investors: these metals can be volatile. Sharp upswings are often followed by quick corrections. Instead of a large, one-time investment, this Diwali, you can consider using our Stock SIP feature to invest in gold or silver ETFs,” wrote Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, in a social media post. Equity valuations remain elevated On the equities side, experts noted that while valuations are off their peaks, they are yet to turn compelling. The Nifty trades at 20.8× FY26 earnings, a premium of more than 10 per cent to its 10-year average, while mid- and small-caps command even richer multiples.