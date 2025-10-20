Home / Markets / News / UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company slipped up to 10 per cent after its Q2 profit halved due to one-time pension-related expenses and weaker income

Brokerages JM Financial and Centrum downgraded the stock following the earnings miss.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) fell as much as 10 per cent on Monday after its second-quarter earnings missed Street estimates. Shares ended at Rs 1,340, down 4.6 per cent — the sharpest decline among AMC peers. 
UTI AMC reported a 53 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 113 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 239 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. Total income fell 22 per cent sequentially to Rs 421 crore.
 
Profitability was impacted by a 38 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in employee benefit expenses, which came in at Rs 159 crore. This increase was due to a one-time impact from the revision in family pension as part of the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) settlement.
 
Brokerages JM Financial and Centrum downgraded the stock following the earnings miss. 

RBL Bank shares jump after Emirates NBD’s acquisition plan

 

RBL Bank surged nearly 9 per cent on Monday as analysts turned bullish on the lender’s medium-term outlook, driven by fresh capital infusion and lower risk following Emirates NBD’s proposed stake acquisition.

 

Dubai-based Emirates NBD on Saturday announced plans to purchase a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a preferential issue at Rs 280 per share, valuing the deal at around $3 billion. This marks the largest cross-border acquisition in India’s banking sector.

 

RBL Bank’s shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at Rs 327 — their highest level in five years.

 

Citi said the Emirates NBD deal could usher in a “prolonged growth phase” for the lender, raising its target price to Rs 390 from Rs 300 while maintaining a buy rating.

 

Morgan Stanley noted that the transaction removes the key “tail risk” related to capital adequacy amid weak profitability, high leverage, and the upcoming expected credit loss (ECL) framework. The brokerage lifted its target price to Rs 305 from Rs 175 earlier.

 

Jefferies said such transformative deals often precede stronger investments in retail, digital, and technology platforms. The infusion of capital and expertise by a large global bank, it added, would be positive not only for RBL Bank but also for the broader mid-tier banking segment.

 

Topics :UTI AMCQ2 resultsUTI Asset ManagementMarkets

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

