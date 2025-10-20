UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

RBL Bank shares jump after Emirates NBD’s acquisition plan
RBL Bank surged nearly 9 per cent on Monday as analysts turned bullish on the lender’s medium-term outlook, driven by fresh capital infusion and lower risk following Emirates NBD’s proposed stake acquisition.
Dubai-based Emirates NBD on Saturday announced plans to purchase a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a preferential issue at Rs 280 per share, valuing the deal at around $3 billion. This marks the largest cross-border acquisition in India’s banking sector.
RBL Bank’s shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at Rs 327 — their highest level in five years.
Citi said the Emirates NBD deal could usher in a “prolonged growth phase” for the lender, raising its target price to Rs 390 from Rs 300 while maintaining a buy rating.
Morgan Stanley noted that the transaction removes the key “tail risk” related to capital adequacy amid weak profitability, high leverage, and the upcoming expected credit loss (ECL) framework. The brokerage lifted its target price to Rs 305 from Rs 175 earlier.
Jefferies said such transformative deals often precede stronger investments in retail, digital, and technology platforms. The infusion of capital and expertise by a large global bank, it added, would be positive not only for RBL Bank but also for the broader mid-tier banking segment.
