Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

The Q2 results of the country’s largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player, Dixon Technologies (India), were in line with Street estimates. While growth for the EMS major was driven by the mobile and EMS segments, the fall in sales of the consumer electronics and home appliances divisions partly offset the overall gains.

While some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates due to higher finance costs and minority interest, most remain positive on the outlook and margins given outsourcing demand and backward integration. The stock has delivered about 7 per cent returns over the past year and is currently trading at 60 times its FY27 earnings.

Mobile and EMS segments lead growth Led by a 41 per cent growth in the mobile and EMS segment, the company posted overall sales growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 16 per cent sequentially. Within the segment, mobiles led the growth with a gain of 34 per cent, while the telecom and networking division saw growth of 148 per cent. Mobile volumes rose due to the base effect of Ismartu integration and improved volumes from existing clients. While the company is in talks with firms to manufacture mobile phones, it has kept the FY26 and FY27 volume guidance unchanged at 40–42 million and 60–65 million smartphones, respectively.

Consumer electronics segment under pressure Sales in the consumer electronics and home appliances segment were dragged down due to the postponement of purchases following the GST rate cut. Within this segment, consumer electronics was hit the most, falling 32 per cent Y-o-Y, while home appliances declined 3 per cent. Given that demand is recovering after the GST rate cut, gains are expected to reflect in the December (Q3 FY26) quarter results. Operating metrics steady, minor earnings revision Operating metrics were robust, with operating profit higher by 32 per cent, while margins improved by 10 basis points to 3.8 per cent, in line with estimates. Adjusted net profit was up 37 per cent Y-o-Y but fell short of estimates due to higher minority interest and finance costs.

Given these costs, JM Financial Research has cut its FY26 earnings by 4.8 per cent, while FY27 and FY28 estimates remain unchanged. Brokerages maintain bullish stance Motilal Oswal Research has a buy rating on the company and believes that with a continuous focus on backward integration through component production-linked incentive (PLI) and plans for long-term joint ventures with clients, Dixon will continue to benefit from volume and margin improvements even after the PLI period ends in March 2026. Analysts led by Teena Virmani at the brokerage have marginally revised their estimates to factor in improved margin performance in the home appliances segment.

Focus on backward integration and capacity expansion The Street will monitor Dixon’s backward integration initiatives, including display assembly, expected to go online from March or April 2026, and camera module assembly. Under the electronic component manufacturing scheme, the company has committed a cumulative investment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years in display assembly, camera module assembly, mobile mechanicals, and lithium-ion battery assembly. Brokerages upbeat on long-term growth potential JM Financial Research believes the company’s Q2 performance has alleviated Street concerns. The brokerage has maintained an add rating and values Dixon at 60 times its September 2027 earnings per share (EPS), arriving at a price target of Rs 18,000 per share.