Home / Markets / News / Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

Mobile and EMS segments fuel Dixon's growth; brokerages expect further gains from backward integration and component manufacturing expansion

Dixon Technologies
premium
The Street will monitor Dixon’s backward integration initiatives, including display assembly, expected to go online from March or April 2026, and camera module assembly.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Q2 results of the country’s largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player, Dixon Technologies (India), were in line with Street estimates. While growth for the EMS major was driven by the mobile and EMS segments, the fall in sales of the consumer electronics and home appliances divisions partly offset the overall gains.
 
While some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates due to higher finance costs and minority interest, most remain positive on the outlook and margins given outsourcing demand and backward integration. The stock has delivered about 7 per cent returns over the past year and is currently trading at 60 times its FY27 earnings.
 
Mobile and EMS segments lead growth 
Led by a 41 per cent growth in the mobile and EMS segment, the company posted overall sales growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 16 per cent sequentially. Within the segment, mobiles led the growth with a gain of 34 per cent, while the telecom and networking division saw growth of 148 per cent.
 
Mobile volumes rose due to the base effect of Ismartu integration and improved volumes from existing clients. While the company is in talks with firms to manufacture mobile phones, it has kept the FY26 and FY27 volume guidance unchanged at 40–42 million and 60–65 million smartphones, respectively.
 
Consumer electronics segment under pressure 
Sales in the consumer electronics and home appliances segment were dragged down due to the postponement of purchases following the GST rate cut. Within this segment, consumer electronics was hit the most, falling 32 per cent Y-o-Y, while home appliances declined 3 per cent.
 
Given that demand is recovering after the GST rate cut, gains are expected to reflect in the December (Q3 FY26) quarter results.
 
Operating metrics steady, minor earnings revision 
Operating metrics were robust, with operating profit higher by 32 per cent, while margins improved by 10 basis points to 3.8 per cent, in line with estimates. Adjusted net profit was up 37 per cent Y-o-Y but fell short of estimates due to higher minority interest and finance costs.
 
Given these costs, JM Financial Research has cut its FY26 earnings by 4.8 per cent, while FY27 and FY28 estimates remain unchanged.
 
Brokerages maintain bullish stance 
Motilal Oswal Research has a buy rating on the company and believes that with a continuous focus on backward integration through component production-linked incentive (PLI) and plans for long-term joint ventures with clients, Dixon will continue to benefit from volume and margin improvements even after the PLI period ends in March 2026.
 
Analysts led by Teena Virmani at the brokerage have marginally revised their estimates to factor in improved margin performance in the home appliances segment.
 
Focus on backward integration and capacity expansion 
The Street will monitor Dixon’s backward integration initiatives, including display assembly, expected to go online from March or April 2026, and camera module assembly.
 
Under the electronic component manufacturing scheme, the company has committed a cumulative investment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years in display assembly, camera module assembly, mobile mechanicals, and lithium-ion battery assembly.
 
Brokerages upbeat on long-term growth potential 
JM Financial Research believes the company’s Q2 performance has alleviated Street concerns. The brokerage has maintained an add rating and values Dixon at 60 times its September 2027 earnings per share (EPS), arriving at a price target of Rs 18,000 per share.
 
Nirmal Bang Research has a buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 20,798, valuing it at 60 times September 2027 EPS and at a 20 per cent discount to its five-year average.
 
Arshia Khosla of the brokerage noted that near-term margins may see some pressure as mobile PLI benefits taper off and component operations scale up. However, Dixon’s leadership in EMS and focus on component manufacturing position it well to capture rising outsourced manufacturing demand in India and drive sustainable long-term growth, the brokerage said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi proposes easing transfer, demat norms for pre-2019 securities

Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?

Stock Market Highlights: RIL helps Sensex, Nifty gain for 4th day; benchmarks rise 6% in Samvat 2081

Brokerages say 'Buy' Reliance Industries after Q2 show; check target here

Cipla rallies 4%, hits 52-week high; Choice Broking sees more upside

Topics :Stock AnalysisDixon TechnologiesQ2 resultssmartphone industryBrokeragesConsumer electronicsMarkets

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story