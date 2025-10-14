Home / Markets / News / SAT has granted stay on Sebi order to ban firm, officials: Man Industries

SAT has granted stay on Sebi order to ban firm, officials: Man Industries

The stay is conditional on the deposit of 50 per cent of the penalty amount, the company said

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT
Those penalised included Ramesh Mansukhani, Chairman of Man Industries; Nikhil Mansukhani, Executive Director; and Ashok Gupta, former Executive Director and current CFO.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Man Industries (India) Ltd on Tuesday said the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted a stay on capital markets regulator Sebi's order that barred the company and its three senior executives.

The stay is conditional on the deposit of 50 per cent of the penalty amount, the company said.

In its statement, Man Industries said "On October 10, 2025, SAT granted a stay on the entire Sebi order dated September 29, 2025, which was passed against the company and three other noticees."  On September 29, Sebi barred Man Industries and its three senior executives from accessing the securities markets for two years and imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on each of them for alleged financial misstatement.

Those penalised included Ramesh Mansukhani, Chairman of Man Industries; Nikhil Mansukhani, Executive Director; and Ashok Gupta, former Executive Director and current CFO.

In its order, Sebi had noted that the financial statements of Man Industries (India) Ltd (MIIL) for the financial years 2015-16 to 2020-21 were "deliberately misstated".

Sebi had highlighted that MSPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, was excluded from consolidation after FY 2014-15 without any explanation. This concealment, the order had stated, suppressed group-level losses and liabilities while artificially inflating Man Industries' profits.

In another development, Man Industries said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its credit ratings for the company in its October 10 notification. The long-term rating has been reaffirmed as Crisil A/ Stable, and the short-term rating as Crisil A1.

In its rationale, Crisil noted that although the Sebi order entails a forensic audit, penalty, and market access restriction, the expected business or financial impact is likely to be limited, considering the company's strong liquidity position, robust operating metrics, and absence of imminent funding needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG Electronics gains 48% on debut; best listing performance by a large IPO

Premium

Godrej Consumer margins to recover in H2FY26 after GST transition

LG Electronics more valued than South Korean parent after blockbuster debut

Nifty set to break 8-year record: No new high in 2025 yet

Rupee ends near record lows even as oil prices slide; closes at 88.79/$

Topics :SEBIMarkets NewsSecurities Appellate Tribunal

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story