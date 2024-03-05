SBI hits new high, up 31% in 6 weeks; market-cap hits Rs 7 trillion-mark

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) hit a new high at Rs 786.4, up 1.8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade on expectations of healthy earnings. The stock of the country's largest public sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 777.50 touched on February 21, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 73,804 at 12:55 PM.

In the past six weeks, the stock price of SBI has zoomed 31 per cent as the bank reported healthy performance in the December quarter (Q3FY24). A sharp run-up in stock price has pushed the market capitalisation (m-cap) of SBI beyond Rs 7 trillion mark. In intra-day trades, SBI's m-cap touched Rs 7.01 trillion, the exchange data shows.



SBI expects credit growth to remain healthy and anticipates a growth rate of 14-15 per cent in FY25E, in line with industry growth. The corporate loan pipeline for the Bank remained strong at Rs 4.6 trillion and is expected to focus on the renewable sector as the next trigger for growth. Continued traction in the SME and retail segments is expected to keep the broad-based demand healthy.

Meanwhile, SBI's asset quality continued to remain resilient with slippages below 1 per cent and PCR at ~75 per cent. Analysts expect slippages to remain steady keeping credit cost at ~50 bps in FY25-26E supporting earnings trajectory ahead.



SBI has demonstrated its strength in the last few quarters both on core operating performance and asset quality. Management remains confident on growth, maintenance of margins and improvement in RoA ahead.

With normalisation in staff cost, expect RoA to remain at ~1 per cent in FY25-26E. Gains on treasury and recovery from existing stressed books could act as positive surprise Gains on treasury and recovery from existing stressed books could act as positive surprise, said analysts at ICICI Securities in Q3 result update.

SBI's performance on loan growth and asset quality remains healthy. The brokerage firm Sharkhan believes that the bank is likely to sustain RoA of ~1 per cent in the near to medium term.