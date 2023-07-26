SBI Mutual Fund purchases United Breweries shares for Rs 678 crore

SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought shares of United Breweries Ltd for Rs 678 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, SBI Mutual Fund acquired 46,28,452 shares of United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,465.80 per piece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 678.43 crore.

Meanwhile, these shares were offloaded by the State Bank of India (S) at the same price.

Shares of UBL rose 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 1,500 apiece on the NSE.

As of the June quarter, dutch brewing major Heineken holds a majority stake in United Breweries Ltd.