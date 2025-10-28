SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

SBICurrent Price: ₹930 Likely Target: ₹1,095 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹906; ₹890; ₹880 Resistance: ₹937; ₹974; ₹1,025 SBI stock is seen trading at life-time highs following a 15 per cent rally in the last two months. Technically, the stock is favourably placed across time-frames and seen trading above the key moving averages.
SBI CardCurrent Price: ₹896 Likely Target: ₹990 Upside Potential: 10.5% Support: ₹888; ₹867 Resistance: ₹927; ₹958 SBI Card share is seen trading near its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) support, which stands at ₹888; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 200-DMA around ₹867. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels are held. The upside for the stock, however, seems capped around ₹990 for now, with interim resistance visible at ₹927 and ₹958 levels.
SBI LifeCurrent Price: ₹1,918 Likely Target: ₹2,150 Upside Potential: 12.1% Support: ₹1,900; ₹1,880; ₹1,820 Resistance: ₹1,952; ₹2,030; ₹2,090 SBI Life Insurance stock has witnessed a fresh breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹1,900 levels. Below which, support for SBI Life stock can be anticipated around ₹1,880 and ₹1,820 levels.
