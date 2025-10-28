Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?

Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?

Analysts remain mixed on IT stocks' outlook, with some cautioning that the optimism around the technology pack could be short-lived

Nifty IT outlook after Q2 results
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Clawing back on the bourses amid in-line second quarter (Q2) results for the current financial year (FY26), the Nifty IT index has surged 7.3 per cent so far in the month of October as against 5.5 rise in the Nifty50 index. This, as per Bloomberg data, is the IT index's best monthly gain since July 2024.
 
Among individual stocks, Infosys share has risen by 4.3 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies have risen by 6.8 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively.
 
Analysts, however, remain mixed, with some cautioning that the optimism around India's information technology (IT) stocks could be short-lived as muted growth visibility may dampen the sentiment.  
 
"The outlook for the IT sector remains weak and, at best, neutral with the dollar revenue growth in the low single digits on a year-on-year basis. The wealth-creation story in large-cap IT stocks is over," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.
 
On the bourses, the Nifty IT has shed around ₹7 million in market capitalisation so far in calendar year 2025 (CY25), declining 16.5 per cent. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 is up 9.8 per cent.
 
Large-cap names such as Infosys and TCS have corrected over 20 per cent during the period, while Wipro is down 19 per cent. HCL Tech and TechM shares have slipped 19 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

IT stocks: Q2 review

During the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), Infosys reported a profit and revenue beat. It upped its revenue guidance to 2-3 per cent in CC for FY26, compared with 1-3 previously.
 
Wipro and TCS, meanwhile, beat second-quarter revenue expectations, but fell short of meeting net profit estimates. While HCL Tech raised guidance, its revenue beat estimates. Separately, analysts noted a softer growth visibility for Tech Mahindra.
 
"While early signs of demand stabilisation have emerged, visibility into calendar year 2026 remains weak. Moreover, AI-led productivity gains are becoming more mainstream across the sector - a trend that could weigh on valuation multiples in the near-term," warned analysts at Goldman Sachs.
 
The brokerage has, largely, maintained its full-year earnings estimates for FY26, factoring-in revenue growth of 1.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10 basis points from its previous estimates, and 5.4 per cent growth for FY27, down 10 basis points.
 
It, however, expects growth trends and deal wins to aid December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) and projects a 1.7 per cent sequential increase in services revenue.
 
For Sushovon Nayak, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, Indian IT firms delivered a stronger-than-expected performance in the September quarter with all the large-cap IT companies showing positive sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms. 
 
"Large caps remain reasonably placed. In fact, most companies have guided that the second half of the year will be better than the first, supporting growth outlook. Additionally, we expect IT companies to benefit from the growing global AI ecosystem," he said, picking LTIMindtree, Infosys, and HCLTech as top large-cap IT bets.

Mid-caps a better bet?

In the backdrop of rising ambiguity over growth outlook, analysts believe investors may take cover under mid-cap IT stocks.
 
G Chokkalingam of Equinomis Research, for instance, suggests investors can ignore large-cap IT stocks and look at mid- and small-cap names instead. "Between 2014 and 2019, the IT sector saw a wave of mergers and acquisitions, and the current phase of sluggish growth could trigger further consolidation. Small and mid-sized firms have enough cash on hand to invest in future growth," he added.
 
During Q2FY26, Persistent Systems and Coforge reported better-than-expected bottom-line figures.
 
Nayak of Anand Rathi, however, suggests taking selective exposure in the mid-cap segment. "Mid-cap IT companies are currently trading at around 28–30 times price-to-earnings. We prefer those that continue to deliver strong execution, like Persistent Systems, which reported a standout quarter driven by GenAI-led efficiencies," he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia markets slip; TVS Motor, M&M Fin Q2 in focus

Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Sun Pharma, Indus Towers; check why

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Capital, RVNL, IOC, Adani Energy, NTPC Green

IFSCA releases consultation paper on dematerialisation of IFSC securities

Premium

Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Card

Topics :Industry ReportMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty IT IndexNifty IT stocksIT servicesQ2 resultsIndia Inc earningsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story