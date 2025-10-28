Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?

Clawing back on the bourses amid in-line second quarter (Q2) results for the current financial year (FY26), the Nifty IT index has surged 7.3 per cent so far in the month of October as against 5.5 rise in the Nifty50 index. This, as per Bloomberg data, is the IT index's best monthly gain since July 2024.

Analysts, however, remain mixed, with some cautioning that the optimism around India's information technology (IT) stocks could be short-lived as muted growth visibility may dampen the sentiment.

"The outlook for the IT sector remains weak and, at best, neutral with the dollar revenue growth in the low single digits on a year-on-year basis. The wealth-creation story in large-cap IT stocks is over," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research. On the bourses, the Nifty IT has shed around ₹7 million in market capitalisation so far in calendar year 2025 (CY25), declining 16.5 per cent. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 is up 9.8 per cent. Large-cap names such as Infosys and TCS have corrected over 20 per cent during the period, while Wipro is down 19 per cent. HCL Tech and TechM shares have slipped 19 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

IT stocks: Q2 review During the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), Infosys reported a profit and revenue beat. It upped its revenue guidance to 2-3 per cent in CC for FY26, compared with 1-3 previously. Wipro and TCS, meanwhile, beat second-quarter revenue expectations, but fell short of meeting net profit estimates. While HCL Tech raised guidance, its revenue beat estimates. Separately, analysts noted a softer growth visibility for Tech Mahindra. "While early signs of demand stabilisation have emerged, visibility into calendar year 2026 remains weak. Moreover, AI-led productivity gains are becoming more mainstream across the sector - a trend that could weigh on valuation multiples in the near-term," warned analysts at Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage has, largely, maintained its full-year earnings estimates for FY26, factoring-in revenue growth of 1.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10 basis points from its previous estimates, and 5.4 per cent growth for FY27, down 10 basis points. It, however, expects growth trends and deal wins to aid December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) and projects a 1.7 per cent sequential increase in services revenue. For Sushovon Nayak, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, Indian IT firms delivered a stronger-than-expected performance in the September quarter with all the large-cap IT companies showing positive sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms.

"Large caps remain reasonably placed. In fact, most companies have guided that the second half of the year will be better than the first, supporting growth outlook. Additionally, we expect IT companies to benefit from the growing global AI ecosystem," he said, picking LTIMindtree, Infosys, and HCLTech as top large-cap IT bets. Mid-caps a better bet? In the backdrop of rising ambiguity over growth outlook, analysts believe investors may take cover under mid-cap IT stocks. G Chokkalingam of Equinomis Research, for instance, suggests investors can ignore large-cap IT stocks and look at mid- and small-cap names instead. "Between 2014 and 2019, the IT sector saw a wave of mergers and acquisitions, and the current phase of sluggish growth could trigger further consolidation. Small and mid-sized firms have enough cash on hand to invest in future growth," he added.