Sebi allows transfer of PMS business between portfolio managers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday allowed the transfer of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) business by one portfolio manager to another, after seeking prior approval from the regulator.

PMS transfer requires Sebi approval

If the transferor and the transferee portfolio managers belong to different groups, they will have to make a joint application to Sebi for approval.

“The entire process of transfer shall be completed as expeditiously as possible but not later than two months from the date of approval. Until the transfer process is complete, the transferor shall continue to act as portfolio manager but shall not onboard any new client(s),” noted Sebi.